League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth15:00ExeterExeter City
Venue: Fratton Park, England

Portsmouth v Exeter City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Macey
  • 2Swanson
  • 20Raggett
  • 34Towler
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 8Tunnicliffe
  • 7Pack
  • 16Morrell
  • 15Dale
  • 9Bishop
  • 24Jacobs

Substitutes

  • 3Hume
  • 10Pigott
  • 11Curtis
  • 18Hackett-Fairchild
  • 19Scarlett
  • 21Oluwayemi
  • 23Thompson

Exeter

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18Blackman
  • 26Sweeney
  • 39Diabate
  • 5Hartridge
  • 12Key
  • 15Chauke
  • 16Kite
  • 2Caprice
  • 11White
  • 20Brown
  • 10Nombe

Substitutes

  • 3Sparkes
  • 4Stubbs
  • 6Harper
  • 8Collins
  • 9Stansfield
  • 22Lee
  • 27Grounds
Referee:
Ollie Yates

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth27177347272058
2Sheff Wed26167346182855
3Ipswich26149348262251
4Derby25128536191744
5Bolton26128633201344
6Barnsley2412483023740
7Peterborough251221141311038
8Wycombe26115103327638
9Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
10Exeter269893937235
11Port Vale25105102734-735
12Charlton2681084036434
13Oxford Utd258893128332
14Shrewsbury2595112729-232
15Portsmouth2371062930-131
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood2561182927229
18Cheltenham2584132130-928
19Accrington2467112338-1525
20Morecambe2559112635-924
21Cambridge2573152241-1924
22MK Dons2564152336-1322
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2656152250-2821
View full League One table

