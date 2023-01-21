Close menu
League One
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Venue: The Bolt New Lawn, England

Forest Green Rovers v Milton Keynes Dons

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Doohan
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 23Cooper
  • 5Casey
  • 12Robson
  • 4McGeouch
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 7Stevenson
  • 11Garrick
  • 21Bakayoko
  • 17McAllister

Substitutes

  • 3Bernard
  • 6Cargill
  • 8Hendry
  • 9Stevens
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 24Thomas
  • 28March

MK Dons

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Watson
  • 4Tucker
  • 33Jules
  • 21Harvie
  • 6McEachran
  • 14Johnson
  • 28Devoy
  • 10Eisa
  • 9Grigg
  • 12Leko

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 16Grant
  • 19Barry
  • 20Burns
  • 22Lawrence
  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 29Dean
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth27177347272058
2Sheff Wed26167346182855
3Ipswich26149348262251
4Derby25128536191744
5Bolton26128633201344
6Barnsley2412483023740
7Peterborough251221141311038
8Wycombe26115103327638
9Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
10Exeter269893937235
11Port Vale25105102734-735
12Charlton2681084036434
13Oxford Utd258893128332
14Shrewsbury2595112729-232
15Portsmouth2371062930-131
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood2561182927229
18Cheltenham2584132130-928
19Accrington2467112338-1525
20Morecambe2559112635-924
21Cambridge2573152241-1924
22MK Dons2564152336-1322
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2656152250-2821
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC