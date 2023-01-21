Close menu
League One
DerbyDerby County15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
Venue: Pride Park Stadium, England

Derby County v Bolton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 12Smith
  • 33Davies
  • 3Forsyth
  • 15Roberts
  • 4Hourihane
  • 8Bird
  • 11Mendez-Laing
  • 38Knight
  • 7Barkhuizen
  • 10McGoldrick

Substitutes

  • 9Collins
  • 16Thompson
  • 18Dobbin
  • 19Stearman
  • 21Loach
  • 22Springett
  • 34Rooney

Bolton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 19Trafford
  • 18Toal
  • 15Aimson
  • 6Johnston
  • 21Bradley
  • 16Morley
  • 22Dempsey
  • 27Williams
  • 20Lee
  • 10Charles
  • 11N'Lundulu

Substitutes

  • 2Jones
  • 4Williams
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 7Sadlier
  • 8Sheehan
  • 17Shoretire
  • 24Kachunga
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth27177347272058
2Sheff Wed26167346182855
3Ipswich26149348262251
4Derby25128536191744
5Bolton26128633201344
6Barnsley2412483023740
7Peterborough251221141311038
8Wycombe26115103327638
9Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
10Exeter269893937235
11Port Vale25105102734-735
12Charlton2681084036434
13Oxford Utd258893128332
14Shrewsbury2595112729-232
15Portsmouth2371062930-131
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood2561182927229
18Cheltenham2584132130-928
19Accrington2467112338-1525
20Morecambe2559112635-924
21Cambridge2573152241-1924
22MK Dons2564152336-1322
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2656152250-2821
View full League One table

