Morecambe 1-0 Port Vale

Morecambe moved out of the League One relegation zone with a vital victory over Port Vale.

Teenager Adam Mayor was the Shrimps hero with the only goal of the game - a fierce left-foot drive six minutes into the second half that beat Aidan Stone at his near post.

Vale looked the sharper in the first half when January signing Matty Taylor looped a header over before Mayor went close in stoppage time with a shot from the edge of the box that fizzed inches over.

The Valiants hit back after Mayor's 51st-minute opener, with Tom Pett's excellent strike from the edge of the area hitting the crossbar.

Morecambe goalkeeper Connor Ripley was forced into two fine saves when he raced out to deny Ben Garrity who was played in by Pett.

Ripley had to be at his best to save from Taylor in the 76th minute as the Shrimps held on for the three points with a vital clean sheet.

Report supplied by PA Media.