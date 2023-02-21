Morecambe 1-0 Port Vale

Match ends, Morecambe 1, Port Vale 0.
Morecambe moved out of the League One relegation zone with a vital victory over Port Vale.
Teenager Adam Mayor was the Shrimps hero with the only goal of the game - a fierce left-foot drive six minutes into the second half that beat Aidan Stone at his near post.
Vale looked the sharper in the first half when January signing Matty Taylor looped a header over before Mayor went close in stoppage time with a shot from the edge of the box that fizzed inches over.
The Valiants hit back after Mayor's 51st-minute opener, with Tom Pett's excellent strike from the edge of the area hitting the crossbar.
Morecambe goalkeeper Connor Ripley was forced into two fine saves when he raced out to deny Ben Garrity who was played in by Pett.
Ripley had to be at his best to save from Taylor in the 76th minute as the Shrimps held on for the three points with a vital clean sheet.
Report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Morecambe
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ripley
- 2Love
- 5Rawson
- 16BedeauBooked at 60mins
- 4Gibson
- 15WeirSubstituted forSimeuat 79'minutes
- 20Shaw
- 11Mellon
- 8CrowleySubstituted forTaylorat 71'minutes
- 25Mayor
- 9StocktonSubstituted forGnahouaat 35'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Taylor
- 10Hunter
- 12Smith
- 14Gnahoua
- 21Cooney
- 22Austerfield
- 29Simeu
Port Vale
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Stone
- 15ForresterSubstituted forProctorat 85'minutes
- 6Smith
- 5Donnelly
- 7Worrall
- 23Pett
- 10ConlonSubstituted forButterworthat 63'minutes
- 27RobinsonBooked at 90mins
- 8Garrity
- 19MasseySubstituted forHarrisonat 63'minutes
- 20Taylor
Substitutes
- 11Benning
- 13Proctor
- 17Holden
- 22Harrison
- 24Agyakwa
- 25Stevens
- 26Butterworth
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
- Attendance:
- 4,360
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morecambe 1, Port Vale 0.
Post update
Tom Pett (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Liam Gibson (Morecambe).
Booking
Sam Robinson (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Sam Robinson (Port Vale).
Post update
Adam Mayor (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
David Worrall (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Liam Gibson (Morecambe).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ellis Harrison (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Butterworth with a cross.
Post update
Daniel Butterworth (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Liam Shaw (Morecambe).
Post update
Offside, Morecambe. Donald Love tries a through ball, but Michael Mellon is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Tom Pett (Port Vale).
Post update
Arthur Gnahoua (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sam Robinson (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Worrall with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Port Vale. Daniel Butterworth tries a through ball, but Matty Taylor is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Daniel Butterworth (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ellis Harrison with a headed pass.
Post update
Jamie Proctor (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Gibson (Morecambe).
