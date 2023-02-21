Close menu
League One
MorecambeMorecambe1Port ValePort Vale0

Morecambe 1-0 Port Vale

Last updated on 2023-02-21

Morecambe moved out of the League One relegation zone with a vital victory over Port Vale.

Teenager Adam Mayor was the Shrimps hero with the only goal of the game - a fierce left-foot drive six minutes into the second half that beat Aidan Stone at his near post.

Vale looked the sharper in the first half when January signing Matty Taylor looped a header over before Mayor went close in stoppage time with a shot from the edge of the box that fizzed inches over.

The Valiants hit back after Mayor's 51st-minute opener, with Tom Pett's excellent strike from the edge of the area hitting the crossbar.

Morecambe goalkeeper Connor Ripley was forced into two fine saves when he raced out to deny Ben Garrity who was played in by Pett.

Ripley had to be at his best to save from Taylor in the 76th minute as the Shrimps held on for the three points with a vital clean sheet.

Line-ups

Morecambe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ripley
  • 2Love
  • 5Rawson
  • 16BedeauBooked at 60mins
  • 4Gibson
  • 15WeirSubstituted forSimeuat 79'minutes
  • 20Shaw
  • 11Mellon
  • 8CrowleySubstituted forTaylorat 71'minutes
  • 25Mayor
  • 9StocktonSubstituted forGnahouaat 35'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Taylor
  • 10Hunter
  • 12Smith
  • 14Gnahoua
  • 21Cooney
  • 22Austerfield
  • 29Simeu

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Stone
  • 15ForresterSubstituted forProctorat 85'minutes
  • 6Smith
  • 5Donnelly
  • 7Worrall
  • 23Pett
  • 10ConlonSubstituted forButterworthat 63'minutes
  • 27RobinsonBooked at 90mins
  • 8Garrity
  • 19MasseySubstituted forHarrisonat 63'minutes
  • 20Taylor

Substitutes

  • 11Benning
  • 13Proctor
  • 17Holden
  • 22Harrison
  • 24Agyakwa
  • 25Stevens
  • 26Butterworth
Referee:
Ross Joyce
Attendance:
4,360

Match Stats

Home TeamMorecambeAway TeamPort Vale
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Morecambe 1, Port Vale 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Morecambe 1, Port Vale 0.

  3. Post update

    Tom Pett (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Liam Gibson (Morecambe).

  5. Booking

    Sam Robinson (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Sam Robinson (Port Vale).

  7. Post update

    Adam Mayor (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    David Worrall (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Liam Gibson (Morecambe).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ellis Harrison (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Butterworth with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Daniel Butterworth (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Liam Shaw (Morecambe).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Morecambe. Donald Love tries a through ball, but Michael Mellon is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tom Pett (Port Vale).

  15. Post update

    Arthur Gnahoua (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Robinson (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Worrall with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Port Vale. Daniel Butterworth tries a through ball, but Matty Taylor is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Butterworth (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ellis Harrison with a headed pass.

  19. Post update

    Jamie Proctor (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Liam Gibson (Morecambe).

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by pope, today at 22:52

    Another very good turn out by the Vale fans not a lot more to be said, we work hard but need better quality players for that next push to be an established top half league one team . Just hope the new fans we’ve attracted stay with us !

  • Comment posted by dougie wonga, today at 22:48

    Just when we desperately needed to arrest a slump in form, Morecambe deliver this vital result. Keep believing Shrimps, keep making noise on the terraces, still time to salvage our season. Fleetwood here we come.

  • Comment posted by Stefano, today at 22:44

    Morecambe and not wise.

  • Comment posted by Twosheds, today at 22:33

    An important 3 points for The Shrimps.....thank goodness Port Vale couldn't hit a barn door with a shovel...

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 22:28

    I can see Morecambe escaping relegation to stay in League 1.

  • Comment posted by Craig, today at 22:26

    An absolutely abysmal performance from Vale.
    Have a heart Carol and refund the 857 away fans. That was disgusting tonight.

  • Comment posted by a n parker, today at 22:26

    King Derek!

  • Comment posted by 20 times, today at 22:25

    A win is a win is a win

  • Comment posted by NeverMind, today at 22:22

    Phew 😳😳

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed31208358223668
2Plymouth32208457322568
3Ipswich321612460312960
4Bolton33178848242459
5Derby31169650252557
6Barnsley30175845271856
7Wycombe311651044291553
8Shrewsbury32146123934548
9Peterborough301521348381047
10Portsmouth30101283736142
11Charlton311010114543240
12Port Vale33117153347-1440
13Fleetwood32912113534139
14Exeter32109134243-139
15Lincoln City3081572931-239
16Bristol Rovers32108144455-1138
17Oxford Utd3399153641-536
18Burton3197154058-1834
19Cheltenham3196162540-1533
20Morecambe32710153352-1931
21Accrington3079142647-2130
22MK Dons3285193051-2129
23Cambridge3285192652-2629
24Forest Green3357212563-3822
View full League One table

