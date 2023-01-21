Plymouth Argyle v Cheltenham Town

PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Line-ups
Plymouth
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Cooper
- 5Wilson
- 6Scarr
- 3Gillesphey
- 17Mumba
- 4Houghton
- 28Matete
- 29Wright
- 18Azaz
- 26Wright
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 7Butcher
- 8Edwards
- 10Mayor
- 16Cosgrove
- 21Lonwijk
- 23Waine
- 25Burton
Cheltenham
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Southwood
- 2Long
- 14Taylor
- 5Raglan
- 32Broom
- 23Bonds
- 28Perry
- 15Ferry
- 36Olayinka
- 9Goodwin
- 10May
Substitutes
- 3Williams
- 4Bradbury
- 7Brown
- 19Lloyd
- 20MacDonald
- 26Barkers
- 30Norton
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
Match report to follow.