Cardiff City v Millwall

CardiffCardiff City15:00MillwallMillwall
Line-ups
Cardiff
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Allsop
- 38Ng
- 5McGuinness
- 23Kipré
- 11O'Dowda
- 6Wintle
- 35Rinomhota
- 25Philogene
- 10Ojo
- 47Robinson
- 9Etete
Substitutes
- 8Ralls
- 12Sang
- 16Nelson
- 19Sawyers
- 21Alnwick
- 27Colwill
- 39Davies
Millwall
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Long
- 2McNamara
- 4Hutchinson
- 5Cooper
- 23Saville
- 8Mitchell
- 17Styles
- 39Honeyman
- 10Flemming
- 20Bennett
- 9Bradshaw
Substitutes
- 11Malone
- 15Cresswell
- 16Shackleton
- 18Leonard
- 21Voglsammer
- 33Bialkowski
- 50Esse
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
Match report to follow.