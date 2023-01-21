Close menu
Championship
WatfordWatford15:00RotherhamRotherham United
Venue: Vicarage Road, England

Watford v Rotherham United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Bachmann
  • 37Martins
  • 13Ferreira
  • 31Sierralta
  • 15Cathcart
  • 42Morris
  • 11Koné
  • 3M Gaspar
  • 4Choudhury
  • 19Bayo
  • 23Sarr

Substitutes

  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 14Kamara
  • 18Asprilla
  • 25Bacuna
  • 35Okoye
  • 49Adu-Poku
  • 54Adeyemo

Rotherham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Johansson
  • 21Peltier
  • 23Morrison
  • 24Humphreys
  • 29Hjelde
  • 22Odoffin
  • 4Barlaser
  • 18Rathbone
  • 11Ogbene
  • 7Fosu-Henry
  • 17Ferguson

Substitutes

  • 2Harding
  • 3Bramall
  • 6Wood
  • 16Lindsay
  • 20Hall
  • 26Hemfrey
  • 30Kioso
Referee:
David Webb

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28188255262962
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3Watford2712783328543
4Middlesbrough2712694233942
5Norwich28126104031942
6Blackburn27140133034-442
7West Brom2811893830841
8Millwall2611693227539
9Luton2610973329439
10Sunderland2710893932738
11Swansea2710893937238
12QPR27107103033-337
13Preston27107102430-637
14Reading27114123138-737
15Coventry2798102931-235
16Hull2897123344-1134
17Bristol City2788113637-132
18Birmingham2788112933-432
19Rotherham2779113239-730
20Stoke2786132937-830
21Cardiff2778122130-929
22Huddersfield2675142533-826
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2767142747-2025


