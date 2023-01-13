Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon suffered a double leg break against Dundee United last month

Hearts and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon is "in a good place" as he recovers from a double leg break suffered last month.

The 40-year-old was at Tynecastle for Hearts' match against St Mirren less than a month on from the horror double break endured away to Dundee United.

"It's been a good first few weeks of rehab," Gordon told BBC Radio Scotland.

"It's been a good start so I am in a good place and looking forward to the challenge ahead."

Gordon revealed the range of movement to his knee and ankle is returning after surgery and that he can now take a few steps without using crutches.

"It's just one step at a time," he said. "My next X-ray is at six weeks, three-and-a-half weeks from now, to see how everything is settling down, see how the metal work is in place.

"I want to give this absolutely everything. I've done it before, I can't make any promises. I know that if I fight my hardest then I usually manage to get what I want."

The Hearts captain said he found it hard to watch his team play on television and preferred to be at the stadium.

He said: "I'd much rather be here, even though I can't do much to influence it [the game] - just being able to speak with the boys in the dressing room and feel a part of it again. This is the first one I have come back to.

"[Robbie] wants me in and around the dressing room, help him in any way if I see anything, to use my voice and say things that I see.

"He still wants me to be a big part of it."