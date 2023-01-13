Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cliftonville moved four points clear at the top of the table after Carrick Rangers came from two goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw at Taylors Avenue.

Levi Ives' curled free-kick into the top corner gave Cliftonville the lead but David Cushley equalised.

Sean Moore's exquisite individual goal edged the Reds ahead again and Ronan Hale's header made it 3-1 at half-time.

Kyle Cherry converted Ben Tilney's cross and Lloyd Anderson slotted home a last-minute equaliser for the hosts.

Second-placed Larne have two games in hand and they can close the gap to the leaders to a single point if they can overcome Glentoran at the Oval on Saturday.

Champions Linfield sit third, two points worse off than Larne, and with one game in hand over the Premiership pacesetters as they prepare to travel to Glenavon.

Cliftonville came into Friday's league game buoyed by a 1-0 win over the Blues in midweek but the early exchanges were evenly contested.

Levi Ives celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game direct from a free-kick

The visitors took the lead 15 minutes in when Moore was adjudged to have been fouled outside the area and left-back Ives found the net with a sweetly-struck free-kick.

Ronan Doherty was denied by Ross Glendinning as he went close to doubling the lead but Cushley drew the hosts level on 29 minutes when he stroked the ball home from close range after Cliftonville failed to defend a corner.

An outstanding individual goal from exciting young teenage prospect Moore one minute later restored Cliftonville's lead.

Moore won possession outside the area, before drifting past Tilney and Steven Gordon and curling home a delightful finish.

Emmett McGuckin should have restored parity but he somehow headed wide from Cushley's corner with the goal gaping.

Four minutes into added time at the end of the first half Ives' pinpoint free-kick was met by the head of Hale, who had time and space to score his side's third.

Carrick fought back however, with Cherry drilling home at the back post from Tilney's fine delivery and then in the final minute Anderson rifled home after Gordon's initial effort had struck the post.