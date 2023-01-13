Close menu
Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli5JuventusJuventus1

Napoli v Juventus

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Kim Min-jae
  • 6Mário RuiSubstituted forOliveraat 70'minutes
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 68Lobotka
  • 20Zielinski
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forElmasat 45'minutes
  • 9Osimhen
  • 77Kvaratskhelia

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 7Elmas
  • 11Lozano
  • 12Marfella
  • 17Olivera
  • 18Simeone
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 23Zerbin
  • 30Sirigu
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Østigård
  • 70Gaetano
  • 81Raspadori
  • 91Ndombélé

Juventus

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6DaniloBooked at 44mins
  • 3Bremer
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 7ChiesaSubstituted forIling-Juniorat 73'minutes
  • 8McKennie
  • 5LocatelliSubstituted forParedesat 56'minutes
  • 25Rabiot
  • 17Kostic
  • 22Di MaríaSubstituted forMirettiat 73'minutes
  • 14MilikSubstituted forKeanat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 15Gatti
  • 18Kean
  • 20Miretti
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Soulé
  • 32Paredes
  • 36Perin
  • 43Iling-Junior
  • 44Fagioli
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  2. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Alex Sandro (Juventus).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Victor Osimhen (Napoli).

  4. Post update

    Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Samuel Iling-Junior replaces Federico Chiesa.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Fabio Miretti replaces Ángel Di María.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Napoli 5, Juventus 1. Eljif Elmas (Napoli) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Mathías Olivera replaces Mário Rui.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Amir Rrahmani.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Victor Osimhen.

  13. Post update

    Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Federico Chiesa (Juventus).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Napoli 4, Juventus 1. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Weston McKennie (Juventus).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Arkadiusz Milik.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 13th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli18152144143047
2AC Milan17114233181537
3Juventus18114327121537
4Inter Milan17111537241334
5Lazio1794429151431
6Atalanta179442618831
7Roma179442116531
8Udinese176742519625
9Fiorentina176562122-123
10Torino176561819-123
11Lecce174761618-219
12Bologna175482128-719
13Empoli174761522-719
14Salernitana174672127-618
15Monza175391925-618
16Sassuolo174491726-916
17Spezia173681628-1215
18Hellas Verona1723121530-159
19Sampdoria172312830-229
20Cremonese1707101129-187
View full Italian Serie A table

