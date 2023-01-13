Napoli v Juventus

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Kim Min-jae
- 6Mário RuiSubstituted forOliveraat 70'minutes
- 99Zambo Anguissa
- 68Lobotka
- 20Zielinski
- 21PolitanoSubstituted forElmasat 45'minutes
- 9Osimhen
- 77Kvaratskhelia
Substitutes
- 4Demme
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Elmas
- 11Lozano
- 12Marfella
- 17Olivera
- 18Simeone
- 19Bereszynski
- 23Zerbin
- 30Sirigu
- 31Zedadka
- 55Østigård
- 70Gaetano
- 81Raspadori
- 91Ndombélé
Juventus
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Szczesny
- 6DaniloBooked at 44mins
- 3Bremer
- 12Alex Sandro
- 7ChiesaSubstituted forIling-Juniorat 73'minutes
- 8McKennie
- 5LocatelliSubstituted forParedesat 56'minutes
- 25Rabiot
- 17Kostic
- 22Di MaríaSubstituted forMirettiat 73'minutes
- 14MilikSubstituted forKeanat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Gatti
- 18Kean
- 20Miretti
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Soulé
- 32Paredes
- 36Perin
- 43Iling-Junior
- 44Fagioli
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Delay in match because of an injury Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Foul by Victor Osimhen (Napoli).
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Samuel Iling-Junior replaces Federico Chiesa.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Fabio Miretti replaces Ángel Di María.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 5, Juventus 1. Eljif Elmas (Napoli) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Attempt missed. Danilo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Mathías Olivera replaces Mário Rui.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Amir Rrahmani.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Victor Osimhen.
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Federico Chiesa (Juventus).
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 4, Juventus 1. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.
Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Post update
Hand ball by Weston McKennie (Juventus).
Attempt missed. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Arkadiusz Milik.