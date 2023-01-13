Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Martyn Waghorn has had spells with Sunderland, Leicester, Ipswich, Rangers and Derby

Huddersfield Town have signed Coventry City striker Martyn Waghorn on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has scored once in 13 appearances for the Sky Blues this campaign.

He is the second player to join the Terriers on loan this week after Fulham forward Anthony Knockaert signed on Tuesday.

"Martyn has a high work ethic and knowledge of this division," boss Mark Fotheringham told the club website. external-link

