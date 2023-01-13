Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Callum Morton has scored twice in 24 appearances for Fleetwood Town this season

Salford City have signed forward Callum Morton from League One side Fleetwood Town on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old initially joined the Cod Army on loan from West Bromwich Albion in 2021 before joining permanently during summer 2022.

He made 46 appearances for the club, scoring a total of nine times.

"There are big ambitions at this club and hopefully my ambition and that ambition can match, and we can kick on together," he told the club website. external-link

