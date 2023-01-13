Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Christ Tiehi has played for Ivory Coast at under-20 level

Wigan Athletic have signed midfielder Christ Tiehi on loan from Czech Republic side FC Slovan Liberec until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old began his senior career with French side Le Harve.

Tiehi has previously played in England with Woking and Tonbridge Angels before joining Czech side Opava in 2020.

He went on to sign for Slovan Liberec in summer 2021 and joined Slavia Prague on loan earlier this season, featuring in the UEFA Conference League.

