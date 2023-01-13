Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Dara Costelloe started Burnley's first three league games of the season but has not featured featured for the Clarets since November

League Two Bradford City have signed Burnley forward Dara Costelloe on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old Irishman has made six appearances for the Championship leaders this season.

He could make his debut for Mark Hughes' side at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

"He is tricky and versatile with a real eye for goal, and is very highly rated by his coaches at Burnley," Hughes told the club website. external-link

