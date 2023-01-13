Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Janina Leitzig has previously played in the Champions League for Bayern Munich

Leicester City have signed Bayern Munich goalkeeper Janina Leitzig on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old joins the club bottom of the Women's Super League, having lost all nine league games this season.

Leitzig becomes Leicester's second signing of the transfer window following striker Remy Siemsen arriving from Sydney FC.

"It feels good to be here. The facilities are great," she told the club website.

"I'm really excited to train, I'm excited for the upcoming games and excited to be part of this team.

"I have lots of experience in Germany and I hope that will be useful here in England. I have watched some games - the league is very physical and the quality is good too."

Leicester return to WSL action following the winter break at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.