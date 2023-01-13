Close menu

Lionel Messi: No Saudi Arabia offer for Paris St-Germain forward, says Guillem Balague

From the section European Football

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi is set to extend his stay at Paris St-Germain

Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi has not been approached by Al Hilal and would not consider a move to Saudi Arabia, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says.

Recent reportsexternal-link suggest the Argentina international, 35, has been offered £245m to move to the Middle East.

Messi's contract expires in the summer but, according to Balague, he is close to finalising a deal to remain at PSG.

"There hasn't been an offer [from Al Hilal]," says Balague.

"PSG and Messi are organising a meeting in the next few weeks to finalise the deal that will keep him in Paris."

Messi helped Argentina win the World Cup for the first time since 1986 in Qatar last month.

He said after the tournament that he planned to keep on playing for his country, while Balague says he is also determined to win more things in Europe.

"Right now, his motivation is to stay in Europe," Balague added.

"He is favourite to win the Ballon d'Or, he is still in the Champions League, he has big targets after winning the World Cup.

"Not only does it make no sense to approach him with that offer, it hasn't existed."

Messi joined PSG from Barcelona in 2021 and has made 54 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, scoring 24 goals.

Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 19:36

    No offer from Saudi Arabia for Messi = No story. Bottom of the barrel stuff right here.

  • Comment posted by voice of reason, today at 19:34

    He’s going in loan to cov city

  • Comment posted by RedTillTheEnd, today at 19:33

    How much is Balague being paid to perpetually recycle already reported information?

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, today at 19:32

    Finally I can stop wondering.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 19:32

    No offer because they know Messi has some self respect.

  • Comment posted by Space Unicorn of News, today at 19:31

    He's far too good for the camel herders league!

  • Comment posted by George Kaplan, today at 19:31

    Cristiano said a lot of things
    Mostly crap

  • Comment posted by Bluetooth, today at 19:31

    Maybe try again when Messi fails to make the Argentinian national team?

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 19:30

    I know some superstars went to America in the mid seventies but that was to promote the fledgling MSL. Such a move like this would have very little logic behind it other than to make even more money.

  • Comment posted by Billy Brick, today at 19:29

    Ronaldo said a very similar thing before he ended up selling out.

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 19:29

    Only a complete idiot would go and play in Saudi Arabia.

  • Comment posted by Saints, today at 19:29

    Editor: We need more content.
    Journo: I could do one about Messi, it's nothing new though
    Editor: Perfect

  • Comment posted by Desdemona, today at 19:25

    Time for a cheeky bid from Crewe Alex!

  • Comment posted by Belal H, today at 19:24

    Great to see the GOAT playing in Europe.

  • Comment posted by Pipedownpal, today at 19:22

    No offer from Swindon Town either…hey I’m a journalist too!!

  • Comment posted by Salop Eagle, today at 19:19

    Zzzzzzzzz.

