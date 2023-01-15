Homepage
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Gossip
Transfers
Top Scorers
European
Women
All Teams
Leagues & Cups
SUN 15 Jan 2023
Spanish Super Cup - Final
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
0
Barcelona
Barcelona
0
Real Madrid v Barcelona
Last updated on
1 minute ago
1 minute ago
.
From the section
Football
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Sunday 15th January 2023
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
0
Barcelona
Barcelona
0
Spanish Super Cup scores
Top Stories
Masters final: Trump leads Williams 5-3 - watch & follow text
From the section
Snooker
Premier League: Arsenal move eight points clear - reaction
From the section
Football
Arsenal beat Spurs to go eight points clear at top
31m
31 minutes ago
From the section
Football
957
Comments