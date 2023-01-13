Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Jim Goodwin says Anthony Stewart meant "no disrespect" with his comments

Scottish League Cup semi-final: Rangers v Aberdeen Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 15 January Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says his captain Anthony Stewart's comments about Antonio Colak being a better striker than Rangers team-mate Alfredo Morelos were "regrettable".

The two teams meet in the semi-final of the Viaplay Cup at Hampden on Sunday.

Stewart said at a press conference he rated Colak more than Morelos having faced both this season.

Goodwin says Stewart "meant no disrespect" but added he should have chosen his words better.

The Aberdeen boss added: "I think they are regrettable, having spoken to Anthony last night and again this morning, he realises that he probably should have shown a bit more common sense at that particular time.

"You journalists are quite clever in your approach sometimes and I think he has allowed himself to get drawn in to an area where he should know better.

"So we will make sure that kind of remark is not made again."

Goodwin says his side have respect for Rangers, who have won both of the teams' meetings this season.

"We have given them a lot of respect during training and the build-up, some of the analysis but it is really important that we focus on Aberdeen," he said.

"I focus on my squad and we look forward to a really important day out on Sunday."

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have completed the signing of Slovakian under-21 midfielder Patrik Myslovic.

The club had already announced Myslovic had joined on loan from MSK Zilina with an option to buy, and now the player's international clearance and work permit has been granted.