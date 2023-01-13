Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Craig Dawson has scored five goals in 87 appearances for West Ham

West Ham have turned down an offer from Wolves for defender Craig Dawson, says Hammers manager David Moyes.

Dawson, 32, who was linked with a move to Wolves in the summer, has featured in just eight of the club's 18 Premier League matches so far this season.

The centre-back, who signed from Watford, initially on loan in October 2020, is out of contract this season.

"We've had an offer from Wolves, we've not accepted it and that's as much as I can tell you," said Moyes.

Dawson's loan deal was made permanent at the start of last season and he went on to make 50 appearances in all competitions.

But the former West Brom defender has had fewer chances in the first team this campaign.

Moyes has plenty of cover at centre-back, with Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna and Thilo Kehrer also able to play in that position.

But Zouma is short of match practice as he recovers from minor knee surgery, while Aguerd and Ogbonna have also had injury problems this season and Kehrer has struggled at times in his first campaign in the Premier League.

As a result, it is understood the West Ham manager would want to find a replacement for Dawson before letting him leave.