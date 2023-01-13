Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Fashion Sakala celebrates Rangers going 2-1 ahead against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final in April

Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT

Celtic can use the "pain" of losing to Rangers at Hampden last season against Kilmarnock in Saturday's Viaplay Cup semi-final, says Ange Postecoglou.

Rangers came from behind to beat their rivals 2-1 in the Scottish Cup last four in April.

"We know what that feels like and don't want to experience that again," said Postecoglou of that extra-time defeat.

"Losing last year wasn't enjoyable. I think you can use it as fuel because you can't just dismiss these things."

While the Australian hopes memories of falling one step short of the final can bolster the resolve of his players, he acknowledged that some of the Kilmarnock squad may play with greater freedom, having never felt the misery of losing at the national stadium.

"Maybe having no experience is better because you have less fear and you haven't felt the pain," added the Celtic manager.

"A lot of sport is about how you overcome challenges and things that haven't worked out in the past."

Speaking ahead of the League Cup ties, Celtic's game against Kilmarnock preceding Sunday's meeting between Rangers and Aberdeen, Postecoglou was ambivalent about how his players would approach the game.

"We've been consistent in performances because we go in to every game with a similar mindset," he said.

"No game is of greater importance than any other.

"But when you get to the ground tomorrow the players will get that feeling that it's not just a game for three points. You notice a difference.

"Whether you have experience or you don't, the nature of a semi-final means there's always going to be an edge even for the most senior of campaigners. You're a step away from a final."

Postecoglou expects minimal changes to the Celtic and Kilmarnock teams that faced each other last week in the Scottish Premiership, when Celtic won 2-0.

"Both teams will have a real resolve not to yield because they know the consequences," he said.

"I don't expect a massively different approach to last week. Derek [McInnes, Kilmarnock manager] set up his team last week to stop us and it made it difficult for us for a large part of the game. I think the approaches will be the same."