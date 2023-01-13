Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Ameen Al-Dakhil has made 19 appearances for Sint-Truidense V V this season

Burnley have signed defender Ameen Al-Dakhil on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Belgian side Sint-Truidense V V for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old began his career with Standard Liege having come through Anderlecht's academy.

Al-Dakhil has represented Belgium at under-17 and under-21 level and is Burnley's first January signing.

"I'm really excited to be here, it's a really nice club, everyone I've met so far have been great with me," he said.

"It's a great club to be at and to make the next steps in my career and improve and learn as a player here.

"It's been a really busy week for me, I haven't slept much at all, but it's all worth it now I'm finally here and a Burnley player."

