Todd Cantwell is a player Michael Beale likes "a lot"

Scottish League Cup semi-final: Rangers v Aberdeen Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 15 January Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers manager Michael Beale says "things are heading in the right direction" with two or three January transfer targets.

Beale confirmed that Norwich City's Todd Cantwell is a player "I like a lot" and refused to rule out a move for the 24-year-old midfielder.

It was reported this week that Norwich had rejected a bid from Rangers.

"I think you're not far off the track with what you are all insinuating," Beale said.

Norwich counterpart David Wagner on Friday admitted that his club are willing to sell the 24-year-old, who is out of contract in June, has featured just once as a substitute since November and has also been linked with Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers and Reading.

"He's a player with a lot of ability and there will be a lot of interest in him," Beale said. "But, out of respect, I can't say a lot much more than that."

Beale is content to go into Sunday's Viaplay Cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Hampden without any additions to his squad.

"I didn't think anyone would be in before this game and I didn't really want to disrupt the group either as the group is quite settled at the moment," he said.

"My bit's done, if that makes sense, and now it's over to other people to finalise things, but I am really pleased with the way two or three things are going.

"Hopefully in the next week or so we'll see one or two things being confirmed. It could be up to three or four, it could be one or two - they have got to be the right people "

Beale all but ruled out loan signings as he wants players he can build around for the long term and aims to "reenergise" his squad in terms of age and "create a bit of heat" for starting positions.

Meanwhile, he believes the current Rangers team are "much more mature" than the side that lost to Aberdeen in the 2018 League Cup semi-final, and reckons it will be a good day at Hampden for the Ibrox club if they perform at their "truest level".