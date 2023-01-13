Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Nathanael Ogbeta's only appearance for Swansea this season came in the EFL Cup in August

Peterborough United have signed Swansea City full-back Nathanael Ogbeta on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Manchester City, has made just three appearances for the Swans since moving to the Championship club from Shrewsbury in January 2022.

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson said he had tried to sign Ogbeta when previously boss of Posh.

"I am looking forward to working with him," Ferguson said.

Former England Under-20 international Ogbeta said he was grateful that the League One club again showed interest in him.