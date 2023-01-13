Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Penycae FC in Wrexham were among the projects to receive funding in March 2022

Grassroots football projects in Wales will receive a further £12.6m funding from the UK government to improve facilities.

The latest £12.6m investment programme will be delivered by the Football Association of Wales on behalf of the UK government.

It is part of a £230m investment in football facilities across the UK.

Seventeen grassroots football projects in Wales received a share of £1.3m in March 2022.

Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies said the latest investment would help "recipient clubs and groups continue their fantastic work".

He added: "Grassroots football is at the heart of communities throughout Wales, providing sporting opportunities for children and adults but also bringing significant health and social benefits."