Further funding announced for grassroots football projects in Wales
Grassroots football projects in Wales will receive a further £12.6m funding from the UK government to improve facilities.
The latest £12.6m investment programme will be delivered by the Football Association of Wales on behalf of the UK government.
It is part of a £230m investment in football facilities across the UK.
Seventeen grassroots football projects in Wales received a share of £1.3m in March 2022.
Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies said the latest investment would help "recipient clubs and groups continue their fantastic work".
He added: "Grassroots football is at the heart of communities throughout Wales, providing sporting opportunities for children and adults but also bringing significant health and social benefits."