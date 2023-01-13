Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Henry Staelens was the youngest CEO in the EFL when he took on the role at Forest Green

Forest Green Rovers chief executive officer Henry Staelens is stepping down from his position at the club.

Staelens took on the role in 2018 when he was aged 30, becoming the youngest CEO in the English Football League.

During his tenure Forest Green won the League Two title and promotion to League One for the first time.

Owner and chairman Dale Vince said that losing "talented" Staelens was "a blow" but he understood his reasons.

"We have had five great years together. I am very grateful to him and wish him all the best in his next role," Vince added.

Staelens said: "The time feels right for me to pass the baton on - there is still so much potential to uncover both on and off the pitch at this very special club."