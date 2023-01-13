Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

John-Kymani Gordon made three appearances for Crystal Palace's under-21s side in the Papa Johns Trophy this season

Carlisle United have signed Crystal Palace striker John-Kymani Gordon on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his competitive debut for the Eagles but was an unused substitute in three of their past four games.

He could feature for the Cumbrians against Newport on Saturday.

Boss Paul Simpson told the club website: external-link "He's slightly different to what we've got, he brings individuality and an ability to go past players."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.