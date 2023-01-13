Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC.

Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT.

National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, face the Blades on Sunday, 29 January at 16:30.

Both games will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app.

ITV will be showing four games, with the first of those Manchester City v Arsenal on Friday, 27 January (20:00).

They will also show Manchester United hosting Reading at 20:00 on Saturday, 28 January, Brighton facing Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers at 13:30 on Sunday, 29 January and Derby County against West Ham United at 19:45 on Monday, 30 January.

FA Cup fourth-round televised games (all times GMT)

Friday, 27 January

Manchester City v Arsenal (20:00) - live on ITV1, ITVX

Saturday, 28 January

Preston v Tottenham (1800) - live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Manchester United v Reading (20:00) - live on ITV4, ITVX

Sunday, 29 January

Brighton v Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers (13:30) - live on ITV1, ITVX

Wrexham v Sheffield United (16:30) - live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Monday, 30 January

Derby County v West Ham United (19:45) - live on ITV4, ITVX