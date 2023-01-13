FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC.
Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT.
National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, face the Blades on Sunday, 29 January at 16:30.
Both games will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app.
ITV will be showing four games, with the first of those Manchester City v Arsenal on Friday, 27 January (20:00).
They will also show Manchester United hosting Reading at 20:00 on Saturday, 28 January, Brighton facing Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers at 13:30 on Sunday, 29 January and Derby County against West Ham United at 19:45 on Monday, 30 January.
FA Cup fourth-round televised games (all times GMT)
Friday, 27 January
Manchester City v Arsenal (20:00) - live on ITV1, ITVX
Saturday, 28 January
Preston v Tottenham (1800) - live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Manchester United v Reading (20:00) - live on ITV4, ITVX
Sunday, 29 January
Brighton v Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers (13:30) - live on ITV1, ITVX
Wrexham v Sheffield United (16:30) - live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Monday, 30 January
Derby County v West Ham United (19:45) - live on ITV4, ITVX
- Will this valley ever recover? Watch the brand-new series of the gripping drama Happy Valley on BBC iPlayer
- 'There are forces out there that you can't yet understand': Watch the long-awaited final series of His Dark Materials on BBC iPlayer