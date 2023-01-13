While four top-flight clubs turn their attention to reaching a Viaplay Cup final this weekend, there are still plenty of talking points in the Scottish Premiership fixtures that remain.

Heart of Midlothian and St Mirren do battle for places just behind the Old Firm on Friday evening, leaving Saturday's attention to dwell on matters at Easter Road Stadium, Fir Park and McDiarmid Park.

Here's what to look out for...

Game of the day: Motherwell v Ross County

Having lost 3-0 away to then bottom side Dundee United at the tail end of December, it is Ross County's turn to face the potential of being cast adrift at the foot of the table.

Malky Mackay's side are already three points behind both United, who visit Hibernian, and Saturday's hosts as they head to Fir Park to face Motherwell.

A commendable point away to Aberdeen on their last away day was somewhat spoiled by last weekend's home loss to Livingston, leaving County without a win in six and having lost the other five.

Motherwell handed County their heaviest spanking of the season when they ran out 5-0 winners in Dingwall in October. Few would have predicted at the time, as Steven Hammell's side established an eight-point gap between themselves and their hosts, that they would now be dragged into the relegation zone.

However, Well are without a victory in seven outings and have not won on home soil in their last eight games, losing six of them. That's a run stretching back to August.

Dutch striker Kevin van Veen has at least ended the eight-game drought he endured immediately after his hat-trick in Dingwall by scoring twice in his past four outings.

However, should County repeat their win on their last visit to Fir Park in March, the Lanarkshire outfit will have been dragged firmly into the relegation mire.

Player to watch: Ryan Porteous (Hibernian)

Ryan Porteous is still showing plenty of commitment for Hibs

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell thinks it is only a matter of time before Ryan Porteous is sold this month.

Serie A outfit Udinese, who have already been involved in talks, appear to be at the front of the queue to sign the 23-year-old centre-half who is out of contract in the summer and rejected the offer of a new deal.

But it leaves Porteous with a mental dilemma. Impressive performances in the meantime will enhance a reputation and marketability already boosted by his recent Scotland debut, but his normally wholehearted playing style is forever on the edge of an injury that could put a move under threat.

Hibs will need him at his best as they look to build on last week's 3-2 win away to Motherwell against a United side showing signs that they can steer clear of relegation trouble.

United's three-game unbeaten run came to an end against second-top Rangers last weekend, but they edged it by a single goal on their last meeting with Hibs, at Tannadice in October, and are unbeaten on their latest three visits to Easter Road.

Manager in the spotlight: David Martindale (Livingston)

Livingston's ability to regularly punch above their weight has established the West Lothian club as a breeding ground for managerial and coaching talent.

They lost Liam Fox to United in summer 2021 and have just appointed another assistant manager after Marvin Bartley moved to League 1 to take charge of Queen of the South last weekend.

Having himself been assistant to several of his predecessors, manager David Martindale is the one constant at Tony Macaroni Arena but now faces another test of his durability without someone who has been such an influence as player, captain and then right-hand man.

However, you would not bet against another seamless changing of the guard after the promotion of Neil Hastings and addition of experienced former Scotland centre-half Christophe Berra in the first-team coach role he vacated.

Their first test together comes in Perth, where Livingston's three-game unbeaten run at McDiarmid Park was ended by a 1-0 loss in April.

But they head 50 miles north this time four points ahead of their hosts with a game in hand and knowing that a win over St Johnstone would take them above Hampden-bound Aberdeen and into fourth place in the Premiership.

Not only that, but Callum Davidson's hosts are reeling from four straight defeats while Livingston, who got the better of Saints 1-0 in their most recent meeting in West Lothian in October, have only been beaten twice in eight outings.