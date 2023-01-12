Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Gilly Flaherty broke the WSL appearance record earlier this season

The retirement of Women's Super League record appearance holder Gilly Flaherty is a "sad day for football", says Liverpool manager Matt Beard.

Flaherty, who signed for Liverpool last summer, has quit football aged 31 following the death of her father.

The former England international is the record appearance holder in the history of the WSL, with 177 appearances.

"We are fully supportive, hopefully she can grieve now and move on, to be there for her family," Beard said on Friday.

Flaherty announced her decision to retire on Thursday having won four WSL titles, seven Women's FA Cup's and a UEFA Cup.

The defender, who scored the first goal in WSL history when playing for Arsenal against Chelsea in 2011, said "losing my dad just before Christmas has left me heartbroken".

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the WSL game against Manchester United on Sunday, Beard said: "It's a sad day for women's football.

"We fully respect and support the decision, she's a fantastic person. The death of her father hit her really hard, she feels it is the best time for her [to retire]."

Former West Ham captain Flaherty signed for Liverpool in July 2022 after four years at the east London club.

In November, she made her 176th WSL appearance against Brighton and Hove Albion Women, breaking Jill Scott's record for most top-flight games in the current league system.

'She leaves an unbelievable legacy'

Beard said he had been in close contact with Flaherty since her father's death, and her need to look after herself and her family far surpassed her commitments to football.

He said: "I know how close she was to her dad, when she called to say he had passed it was one of the toughest calls I've ever had, I went straight round to the house.

"They were so close, and it was a sudden passing. We have to respect how she feels and what she wants.

"From a football perspective it's a blow, she was great in the dressing room."

Flaherty started her career at Arsenal in 2006 and also played for Chelsea and West Ham, before joining Liverpool last summer. She also won nine caps for England.

"In years to come, people will appreciate what she has done for the game, what she has won," said Beard.

"She leaves an unbelievable legacy. She has helped create the opportunities these girls have now."