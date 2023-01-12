Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Joelinton scored for Newcastle United in their Carabao Cup quarter-final win against Leicester City

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says Joelinton's drink-driving charge came as a "shock" and he is unsure about picking him against Fulham on Sunday.

Joelinton, 26, was stopped by police in the early hours of Thursday and is scheduled to appear before magistrates on 26 January.

The Magpies, third in the Premier League, face Fulham at St James' Park.

"I'll make a decision closer to the game in consultation with him, so I'm not 100% sure," said Howe.

Joelinton has played 21 games for the Magpies this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

The Brazilian's latest goal came with his side's second goal in a 2-0 Carabao Cup win against Leicester City on Tuesday.

He was charged after police stopped a car in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle at 01:20 GMT on Thursday.

"It came very much as a shock. It's a difficult situation," said Howe.

"Joe is very remorseful; he was very upset [on Thursday]. I think he knows the seriousness of the situation.

"Obviously, I can't go in to too much detail out of respect for the case, but I think he understands his responsibilities.

"We're now in a position where we're supporting him, and we also understand as a football club the seriousness of the situation."