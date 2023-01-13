Last updated on .From the section Football

Luke Watson (left) captained Jersey to victory in the 2016 Muratti Vase when former Aston Villa manager Brian Little took charge of the island's representative side

Former Jersey island team captain Luke Watson has signed for Jersey Bulls.

The midfielder - who almost moved to Guernsey FC in late 2015 - has played his football exclusively in the Jersey league system for St Paul's.

Watson, who was named man of the match in both the 2015 and 2016 Muratti Vase wins over Guernsey, quit the island's representative side in 2017.

"He brings some strength and experience into our midfield," a Jersey Bulls statement read on social media.

Jersey Bulls are fifth in the Combined Counties Premier Division South and face Romford in the fourth round of the FA Vase on Saturday.