Celtic are one of three clubs interested in Szymon Wlodarczyk, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, with Anderlecht and Freiburg also tracking the 20-year-old forward currently with Gornik Zabrze and who has been described as the "young Lewandowski" in the Polish media. (Daily Record) external-link

French second-tier promotion hopefuls Girondins Bordeaux have made a £2.6m offer to Celtic for 28-year-old striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, according to L'equipe. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has agreed to join struggling Sampdoria instead of Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan, but the stumbling block could be that the Genoa club want an initial loan with a summer purchase clause in case they are relegated from Serie A. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker Cho Gue-sung, who is wanted by Celtic, Minnesota United and Mainz, admits he is undecided on a January transfer and the 24-year-old has revealed his ultimate goal is to play in England. (Football Scotland) external-link

Minnesota United have lined up a move for another South Korean striker as they look for an alternative to Celtic target Cho Gue-Sung in the January transfer window and have made a bid to sign Hwang Ui-Jo from Nottingham Forest after his loan deal with Olympiacos was terminated in January. (Football Scotland) external-link

Kwon Hyeok-kyu, the defensive midfielder playing for K League 2 side Buson Ipark and who has been linked with Celtic, is "keeping all options open" in terms of his future, the 21-year-old's agent has told South Korean outlet Sports Chosun, (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Captain Callum McGregor says that striker Giorgos Giakoumakis and right-back Josip Juranovic remain focused on Celtic despite speculation over their futures, but insists he will not become involved in that decision with both players likely to leave the club during this transfer window. (The Scotsman) external-link

Tigres sporting director Antonio Sancho has admitted that the Mexican club have two or three options as they look for a new striker after being linked with Rangers 26-year-old Alfredo Morelos. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers captain James Tavernier thinks the Ibrox club will be an attractive proposition for English talent as manager Michael Beale bids to bolster his Ibrox squad. (The Herald) external-link

Captain James Tavernier retains trust in Rangers' out of contract players despite the possibility of nine leaving at the end of the season. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Bologna are keen to compete with Serie A rivals Udinese for the signature of Hibernian centre-half Ryan Porteous, according to reports in Italy. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson expects Ryan Porteous to remain with the club until their Scottish Cup derby with Heart of Midlothian despite Toulouse joining Udinese in the chase to sign the 23-year-old centre-half. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Motherwell are negotiating an attempt to bring 21-year-old Blackburn Rovers winger Dilan Markanday to Fir Park. (Football Scotland) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is delighted that Max Kucheriavyi has signed a new long-term contract and says the 20-year-old midfielder is unfortunate not to have secured more first-team action and could go out on loan. (The Courier) external-link

Ross County are closing in a loan addition to their squad ahead of Saturday's trip to face Motherwell. (Press & Journal) external-link

Centre-half James Hill says he was encouraged to make his loan move to Heart of Midlothian by Bournemouth team-mate Ryan Christie, the former Celtic midfielder. (The Herald) external-link