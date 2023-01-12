Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are one of three clubs interested in Szymon Wlodarczyk, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, with Anderlecht and Freiburg also tracking the 20-year-old forward currently with Gornik Zabrze and who has been described as the "young Lewandowski" in the Polish media. (Daily Record) external-link

French second-tier promotion hopefuls Girondins Bordeaux have made a £2.6m offer to Celtic for striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, according to L'equipe. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has agreed to join struggling Sampdoria instead of Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan, but the stumbling block could be that the Genoa club want an initial loan with a summer purchase clause in case they are relegated from Serie A. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker Cho Gue-sung, who is wanted by Celtic, Minnesota United and Mainz, admits he is undecided on a January transfer and revealed his ultimate goal is to play in England. (Football Scotland) external-link

Minnesota United have lined up a move for another South Korean striker as they look for an alternative to Celtic target Cho Gue-Sung in the January transfer window and have made a bid to sign Hwang Ui-Jo from Nottingham Forest after his loan deal with Olympiacos was terminated in January. (Football Scotland) external-link

Kwon Hyeok-kyu, the defensive midfielder playing for K League 2 side Buson Ipark and who has been linked with Celtic, is "keeping all options open" in terms of his future, the 21-year-old's agent has told South Korean outlet Sports Chosun, (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Tigres sporting director Antonio Sancho has admitted that the Mexican club have two or three options as they look for a new striker after being linked with Rangers' Alfredo Morelos. (Football Scotland) external-link

Bologna are keen to compete with Serie A rivals Udinese for the signature of Hibernian centre-half Ryan Porteous, according to reports in Italy. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson expects Ryan Porteous to remain with the club until their Scottish Cup derby with Heart of Midlothian despite Toulouse joining Udinese in the chase to sign the 23-year-old centre-half. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Motherwell are negotiating an attempt to bring 21-year-old Blackburn Rovers winger Dilan Markanday to Fir Park. (Football Scotland) external-link