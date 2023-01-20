Last updated on .From the section Championship

Scott Twine's winner for Burnley sent them 19 points clear of third-placed Watford

Championship leaders Burnley came from behind to beat West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor as Vincent Kompany's Clarets cemented their hold on top spot.

After being stung by Darnell Furlong's controversial early first-half opener, Burnley trailed at the break.

But top scorer Nathan Tella raced clear to level with his 10th goal of the season before injury-hit summer signing Scott Twine stepped up to curl in a deserved late winner and condemn Carlos Corberan to only his third defeat in 12 games as Baggies boss.

An eighth league win in a row saw Burnley move 19 points clear of Watford, in third, and an immediate return to the Premier League seems inevitable.

Albion took a seventh-minute lead when John Swift swung the ball in from the right, and Furlong appeared to get away with a shove in the back on home defender Charlie Taylor to head in from close range - only the Albion defender's second goal of the season.

Burnley had opportunities to level before the break, chiefly when Ashley Barnes' run to the left byeline ended with the ball being touched into the post and wide.

Then Barnes might have done better when he hammered a left-foot shot against the bar.

But Burnley were most frustrated by two unanswered penalty shouts - and they then really stepped up the pace in their search for a deserved equaliser after the break.

With former Albion striker Jay Rodriguez coming off the bench to provide an extra physical and aerial threat, it seemed inevitable that the equaliser would come.

But Albion defended well - and it took until the 75th minute to level when Anass Zaroury's long ball down the inside right channel sent Tella clear - and he fired a powerful angled right-foot shot beyond Alex Palmer.

When these two sides had met at The Hawthorns in September, Albion had dominated, yet still needed an equaliser deep into injury time to earn a 1-1 draw - but there was to be no repeat.

And instead this time it was Burnley who came up with the late strike when Josh Cullen was brought down by Jed Wallace right on the edge of the box.

Twine, who had only been on the pitch for four minutes, took responsibility. And the £4m man from Milton Keynes Dons, who is still to start a game for Burnley, threaded a right-foot beauty up over the wall into Palmer's unguarded top right corner.