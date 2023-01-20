Close menu
Championship
BurnleyBurnley0West BromWest Bromwich Albion1

Burnley v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-3-3

  • 49Muric
  • 14Roberts
  • 36Beyer
  • 3Taylor
  • 29Maatsen
  • 24Cullen
  • 26Bastien
  • 8Brownhill
  • 23Tella
  • 10Barnes
  • 19Zaroury

Substitutes

  • 9Rodríguez
  • 11Twine
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 17Manuel
  • 22da Silva
  • 27Churlinov
  • 28Al Dakhil

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Palmer
  • 2Furlong
  • 4O'Shea
  • 15Pieters
  • 3Townsend
  • 14Molumby
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 11Diangana
  • 17J Wallace
  • 19Swift
  • 12Dike

Substitutes

  • 1Button
  • 6Ajayi
  • 7Rogic
  • 8Livermore
  • 18Grant
  • 20Reach
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Jayson Molumby.

  3. Post update

    Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).

  6. Post update

    Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Conor Townsend.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by John Swift.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Okay Yokuslu.

  11. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jordan Beyer.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Anass Zaroury with a cross.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Burnley 0, West Bromwich Albion 1. Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by John Swift with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Josh Cullen.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Swift with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ian Maatsen.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathan Tella (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28178353262759
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3West Brom28128838281044
4Watford2712783328543
5Middlesbrough2712694233942
6Blackburn27140133034-442
7Norwich27116103629739
8Millwall2611693227539
9Luton2610973329439
10Sunderland2710893932738
11Swansea2710893937238
12QPR27107103033-337
13Preston27107102430-637
14Reading27114123138-737
15Coventry269892727035
16Hull2897123344-1134
17Bristol City2788113637-132
18Birmingham2788112933-432
19Rotherham2779113239-730
20Stoke2786132937-830
21Cardiff2778122130-929
22Huddersfield2675142533-826
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2767142747-2025
View full Championship table

