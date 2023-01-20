Burnley v West Bromwich Albion

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-3-3
- 49Muric
- 14Roberts
- 36Beyer
- 3Taylor
- 29Maatsen
- 24Cullen
- 26Bastien
- 8Brownhill
- 23Tella
- 10Barnes
- 19Zaroury
Substitutes
- 9Rodríguez
- 11Twine
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 17Manuel
- 22da Silva
- 27Churlinov
- 28Al Dakhil
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Palmer
- 2Furlong
- 4O'Shea
- 15Pieters
- 3Townsend
- 14Molumby
- 35Yokuslu
- 11Diangana
- 17J Wallace
- 19Swift
- 12Dike
Substitutes
- 1Button
- 6Ajayi
- 7Rogic
- 8Livermore
- 18Grant
- 20Reach
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Jayson Molumby.
Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion).
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Post update
Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Conor Townsend.
Attempt blocked. Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by John Swift.
Attempt blocked. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Okay Yokuslu.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jordan Beyer.
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Anass Zaroury with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 0, West Bromwich Albion 1. Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by John Swift with a cross following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Josh Cullen.
Attempt blocked. Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Swift with a cross.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ian Maatsen.
Attempt missed. Nathan Tella (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
