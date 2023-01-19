Close menu
Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United1HullHull City0

Sheffield United 1-0 Hull City: Blades keep pressure on Burnley at Championship summit

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments1

Daniel Jebbison scores a goal
Daniel Jebbison scored on his first start since 1 August as Sheffield United made it four consecutive home wins with victory over Hull City

Second-placed Sheffield United maintained the pressure on Championship leaders Burnley by beating Hull City in a hard-fought contest at Bramall Lane.

Daniel Jebbison's first goal of the season proved decisive, pouncing on Iliman Ndiaye's pass after a menacing left-wing run by Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Promotion-chasing United's dazzling form has now produced seven wins during an eight-game unbeaten league run.

Hull substitute Benjamin Tetteh saw red as his side chased a late reply.

Visiting goalkeeper Matt Ingram thwarted Jayden Bogle twice and the lively Sander Berge, although Hull occasionally threatened to preserve their own sequence of six games without defeat in the Championship.

The dangerous Oscar Estupinan went closest when goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and defender John Egan intervened alertly either side of half-time to prevent the Colombia international from seizing on scoring opportunities at close range.

An entertaining first half gave way to a considerably less eventful spectacle after the break as the hosts held Liam Rosenior's side at arm's length to see out a fourth successive home win.

On-loan Brighton striker Aaron Connolly toiled on his full debut for a Tigers side suffering from a lack of cutting edge, sending in a solitary shot on target despite pressing in the closing stages.

Hull's hopes sank further when striker Tetteh was sent off for headbutting Oli McBurnie in the 84th minute, having been brought on 22 minutes earlier.

The win increases United's comfort in the promotion places with the Clarets, whose game against West Bromwich Albion - 13 points shy of second spot before the Friday evening action began - kicked off 15 minutes later at Turf Moor.

Hull remain eight points from both the relegation zone and the play-off places after suffering their first Championship defeat since 12 November.

Reaction to follow.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 15AhmedhodzicBooked at 11mins
  • 12Egan
  • 19RobinsonBooked at 83mins
  • 20BogleBooked at 90mins
  • 8BergeSubstituted forBashamat 81'minutes
  • 16NorwoodBooked at 35mins
  • 22DoyleBooked at 20minsSubstituted forOsbornat 70'minutes
  • 13Lowe
  • 29NdiayeSubstituted forMcBurnieat 81'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 36JebbisonSubstituted forSharpat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 6Basham
  • 9McBurnie
  • 10Sharp
  • 17Coulibaly
  • 23Osborn
  • 28McAtee

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ingram
  • 2CoyleSubstituted forTufanat 63'minutes
  • 5Jones
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 4GreavesSubstituted forElderat 70'minutes
  • 8DochertySubstituted forTettehat 62'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 24Seri
  • 33ChristieSubstituted forSmithat 88'minutes
  • 44ConnollyBooked at 90mins
  • 27SlaterSubstituted forLongmanat 63'minutes
  • 19EstupiñánBooked at 57mins

Substitutes

  • 3Elder
  • 7Tufan
  • 15Woods
  • 16Longman
  • 22Smith
  • 30Tetteh
  • 32Lo-Tutala
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
29,271

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamHull
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Hull City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Hull City 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Connolly (Hull City).

  5. Post update

    Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Osborn with a cross.

  7. Booking

    Aaron Connolly (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Connolly (Hull City).

  9. Post update

    Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Aaron Connolly (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Alfie Jones (Hull City).

  14. Post update

    Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Hull City. Tyler Smith replaces Cyrus Christie.

  16. Post update

    Ryan Longman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Max Lowe (Sheffield United).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cyrus Christie (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Booking

    Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Dismissal

    Benjamin Tetteh (Hull City) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Comment posted by nathan, today at 22:00

    Poor performance again especially second half. But happily take 3 points.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28188255262962
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3Watford2712783328543
4Middlesbrough2712694233942
5Blackburn27140133034-442
6West Brom2811893830841
7Norwich27116103629739
8Millwall2611693227539
9Luton2610973329439
10Sunderland2710893932738
11Swansea2710893937238
12QPR27107103033-337
13Preston27107102430-637
14Reading27114123138-737
15Coventry269892727035
16Hull2897123344-1134
17Bristol City2788113637-132
18Birmingham2788112933-432
19Rotherham2779113239-730
20Stoke2786132937-830
21Cardiff2778122130-929
22Huddersfield2675142533-826
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2767142747-2025
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport