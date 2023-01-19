Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Hull City 0.
Second-placed Sheffield United maintained the pressure on Championship leaders Burnley by beating Hull City in a hard-fought contest at Bramall Lane.
Daniel Jebbison's first goal of the season proved decisive, pouncing on Iliman Ndiaye's pass after a menacing left-wing run by Anel Ahmedhodzic.
Promotion-chasing United's dazzling form has now produced seven wins during an eight-game unbeaten league run.
Hull substitute Benjamin Tetteh saw red as his side chased a late reply.
Visiting goalkeeper Matt Ingram thwarted Jayden Bogle twice and the lively Sander Berge, although Hull occasionally threatened to preserve their own sequence of six games without defeat in the Championship.
The dangerous Oscar Estupinan went closest when goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and defender John Egan intervened alertly either side of half-time to prevent the Colombia international from seizing on scoring opportunities at close range.
An entertaining first half gave way to a considerably less eventful spectacle after the break as the hosts held Liam Rosenior's side at arm's length to see out a fourth successive home win.
On-loan Brighton striker Aaron Connolly toiled on his full debut for a Tigers side suffering from a lack of cutting edge, sending in a solitary shot on target despite pressing in the closing stages.
Hull's hopes sank further when striker Tetteh was sent off for headbutting Oli McBurnie in the 84th minute, having been brought on 22 minutes earlier.
The win increases United's comfort in the promotion places with the Clarets, whose game against West Bromwich Albion - 13 points shy of second spot before the Friday evening action began - kicked off 15 minutes later at Turf Moor.
Hull remain eight points from both the relegation zone and the play-off places after suffering their first Championship defeat since 12 November.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Foderingham
- 15AhmedhodzicBooked at 11mins
- 12Egan
- 19RobinsonBooked at 83mins
- 20BogleBooked at 90mins
- 8BergeSubstituted forBashamat 81'minutes
- 16NorwoodBooked at 35mins
- 22DoyleBooked at 20minsSubstituted forOsbornat 70'minutes
- 13Lowe
- 29NdiayeSubstituted forMcBurnieat 81'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 36JebbisonSubstituted forSharpat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 6Basham
- 9McBurnie
- 10Sharp
- 17Coulibaly
- 23Osborn
- 28McAtee
Hull
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ingram
- 2CoyleSubstituted forTufanat 63'minutes
- 5Jones
- 17McLoughlin
- 4GreavesSubstituted forElderat 70'minutes
- 8DochertySubstituted forTettehat 62'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 24Seri
- 33ChristieSubstituted forSmithat 88'minutes
- 44ConnollyBooked at 90mins
- 27SlaterSubstituted forLongmanat 63'minutes
- 19EstupiñánBooked at 57mins
Substitutes
- 3Elder
- 7Tufan
- 15Woods
- 16Longman
- 22Smith
- 30Tetteh
- 32Lo-Tutala
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 29,271
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Hull City 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Connolly (Hull City).
Post update
Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Osborn with a cross.
Booking
Aaron Connolly (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Connolly (Hull City).
Post update
Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Aaron Connolly (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).
Post update
Foul by Alfie Jones (Hull City).
Post update
Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Tyler Smith replaces Cyrus Christie.
Post update
Ryan Longman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Max Lowe (Sheffield United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Cyrus Christie (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Benjamin Tetteh (Hull City) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
