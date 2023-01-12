After Joao Felix's red card, can you name players sent off on their Premier League debut?
Joao Felix became the 22nd Premier League player to be sent off on his debut following his red card in Chelsea's defeat at Fulham on Thursday.
The on-loan Atletico Madrid forward was shown a straight red card in the second half of the 2-1 loss.
Can you name the others to be dismissed on their debuts?
Can you name the players sent off on Premier League debut?
