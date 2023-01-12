Last updated on .From the section Irish

Andy Scott joined Larne from Accrington Stanley in 2020

Coleraine have signed winger Andy Scott from Larne on a two-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Scott, 22, joined Irish Premiership challengers Larne in 2020 after two seasons at Accrington Stanley.

Northern Ireland under-21 defender Cameron Stewart has joined Crusaders on loan from Ipswich Town for the remainder of the season.

Striker Benny Igiehon is set to join Portadown from Dundela, the Championship club have confirmed.

Igiehon would become the fourth player to move to Portadown from Wilgar Park after Eoghan McCawl, Chrissy Rodgers and Lee Chapman joined the Ports earlier in January.

Seven players have left Dundela since the start of the window to join top-flight clubs. Striker Eamon Fyfe moved to Coleraine while 18-year-old duo Rhys Annett and Ryan McKay joined Irish Premiership title challengers Linfield.

Ballymena United defender Caolan Loughran has joined Championship leaders Loughgall, and former Sky Blues striker Johnny McMurray has been placed on the transfer list by current club Crusaders.