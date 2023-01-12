Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Olly Crankshaw had a spell at Dundee on loan in 2020

Winger Olly Crankshaw has joined Motherwell on loan from Stockport County for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old, who has featured 19 times for Stockport this season and scored once, had a spell in Scotland previously with Dundee.

Crankshaw will be available for Motherwell's crucial game with Ross County on Saturday.

"Olly is exactly the profile of player that we need at the minute" manager Steven Hammell said.

"He will add to our attacking options and create competition for places which is something we need in the squad."

Crankshaw scored once in six appearances for Dundee while on loan for the second half of the 2019/20 season.

The Englishman has also played for Bradford, Wigan and Preston.

"I am buzzing to get the deal done and I'm looking forward to getting down to work," Crankshaw said.

"Stockport have changed formation midway through the season, which has limited the minutes I have been getting on the park so this is a chance to play regularly."

