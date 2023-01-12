Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Jon Brady's Northampton have won 13 of their 25 League Two games this season, losing only five

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady has agreed a new rolling contract with the League Two club.

Brady took over as interim boss when Keith Curle was sacked in February 2021 and confirmed in the role three months later at the end of that season.

He guided the Cobblers to the League Two play-offs last term, but defeat by Mansfield ended their promotion hopes.

Assistant boss Colin Calderwood and coaches Marc Richards and James Alger have also agreed similar rolling deals.

Northampton are currently third in the table ahead of Saturday's game at Stockport County, seven points clear of Carlisle United in fourth.

"We firmly believe the club is progressing both on and off the pitch and the management team are obviously a huge part of that," chairman Kelvin Thomas told the club website. external-link

"Over the last two years we have seen a tremendous improvement in results, performances, style and recruitment, not just in terms of the quality of player but the potential of the squad too."

Brady managed non-league Brackley Town until 2015 before joining Northampton as a youth coach.

"This is an extremely well run club, a proud community club and we are delighted to be given the opportunity to try and continue to take the club forward," the 47-year-old Australian said.

"We have the core of a very good squad under contract and that excites us."