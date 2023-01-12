Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Midfielder Armani Little signed for Forest Green last summer from National League side Torquay

AFC Wimbledon have signed midfielder Armani Little on loan until the end of the season from Forest Green Rovers.

The 25-year-old joined Forest Green from National League side Torquay United last June on a two-year deal.

He has scored two goals in 25 appearances for the League One team so far this season.

Little began his career with Southampton's academy and also had a stint at Oxford United and loan spells with Woking.

