Bristol City academy graduate Tommy Conway has scored nine goals after breaking into the first team this season

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson says he will not put a timeframe on how long top scorer Tommy Conway will be out.

Conway went off during Bristol City's draw with Swansea in the FA Cup third round with a hamstring injury.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season so far, scoring nine goals in 30 appearances for the Robins.

Striker Andi Weimann is also unavailable for up to three weeks with an injury suffered in the same match.

"Andi will about two to three weeks so not too bad, Tommy will be a bit longer, but he doesn't need surgery, so it will be a bit of a longer one for him," Pearson told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I'm not really going to put any timeframe on that at the moment.

"Disappointing for both of them - Tommy is our leading scorer this year and he's had a really positive breakthrough season, so shame for him but it's something that we'll deal with."

Bristol City host Birmingham on Saturday in the Championship in what seems like a must-win match for the team after a run of poor results in the league.

The Robins have only won two of their last 11 matches and have not won at Ashton Gate since 12 October when they beat Preston North End 2-1.

"The players are as keen to change the results as anybody else. We know that our results, especially at home, have been disappointing, not all the performances," Pearson added.

"I think for the players they need the fans to get behind them but of course the fans need us to give them what they're looking for, we always strive to do that."

When Bristol City played Birmingham in the reverse fixture at St Andrew's in October they were comfortably beaten 3-0, including conceding a goal in the third minute.

"Birmingham away was a real low point for us. Is it about putting that right? It's just about making sure that we get the performance right on Saturday, that's the big thing," Pearson continued.

"How people want to look at that as we owe it to ourselves, we owe it to our fans - of course we do anyway - but we certainly didn't give ourselves a chance of getting anything from that game because we defended set pieces really poorly."