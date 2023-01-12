Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Garang Kuol was denied a last-minute equaliser against Argentina at the World Cup

Hearts have completed the loan signing of Australia striker Garang Kuol from Newcastle until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old forward only signed for Eddie Howe's side on 1 January from Central Coast Mariners, but has been sent out to gain first-team experience.

Kuol becomes Hearts' third signing of the January window.

"We're getting a player who is by no means the finished article but there is a lot of talent there," said manager Robbie Neilson

"You don't get called up to and play in the World Cup for nothing.

"He'll offer us new options going forward as we look to continue our good form and continue to make progress in the league and in the Scottish Cup, and we're really looking forward to working with him."

Kuol joins his Australia international team-mates Kye Rowles, Nathaniel Atkinson, and Cammy Devlin at Tynecastle.

He won two of his three caps at the 2022 World Cup and was denied a last-minute equaliser in the last 16 against eventual champions Argentina by Emiliano Martinez's superb save.

Hearts have already signed Japanese forward Yutaro Oda, and defender James Hill this month.

Kuol could go into the squad to face St Mirren on Friday if the transfer gets international clearance in time.

