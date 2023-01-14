Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Georginio Rutter is a France Under-21 international

Leeds United have completed the signing of Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter for a club record fee.

The 20-year-old Frenchman moves to Elland Road on a five-and-a-half year deal for a fee rising to 40m euros (£36m).

Rutter scored 11 goals in 64 appearances for the Bundesliga club, after joining from Rennes in 2021.

"I'm very happy to be here," said Rutter. "I'm very excited for my football, for the fans.

"I hope I'm good."

Rutter becomes Leeds' second signing of the window after RB Salzburg captain Max Wober arrived for around £10m.

He is ineligible to play in Wednesday's FA Cup third-round replay with Cardiff but could make his Premier League debut against Brentford on 22 January.

His arrival at Elland Road will boost attacking options for Jesse Marsch's side, who have been held back by injuries to England forward Patrick Bamford.

Rutter made his France Under-21s debut in March 2022 and has played alongside Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier for his national side.

"We regret the premature departure of this highly talented player, who is not only a great guy but also has the ability to provide spectacular moments on the pitch," said Hoffenheim director of football Alexander Rosen.

"In light of the third-highest transfer fee in the club's history, as well as the clearly communicated desire to move, it would not have made sense to block a young player like Georgi from the path he is pursuing. I'm sure I'm not the only one who will miss him.''