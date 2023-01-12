Last updated on .From the section Football

Leicester City head to Nottingham Forest on Saturday in the Premier League

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is confident they will secure new signings in the January transfer window.

Last summer the Foxes only brought in defender Wout Faes from Reims.

They are yet to make a signing in this transfer window but Rodgers said: "The club are working hard behind the scenes in order to do that [sign new players].

"I am sure between the recruitment team and the club as a whole we will get some players in. It's always positive."

He added: "The communication is fine, there is lots of dialogue - I was with them this morning for an hour or so."

Last year the Foxes lost key players, including Wesley Fofana, who joined Chelsea for £75m.

And they have suffered with injuries this season, including James Maddison, who is out with a knee problem.

They currently sit 13th in the Premier League after losing 11 of their 18 games.