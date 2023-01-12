Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Brad Walker joined Hartlepool's academy at the age of 13

Tranmere have completed the signing of Port Vale midfielder Brad Walker on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has experience of League One football after making 50 appearances for Shrewsbury in the two Covid-affected seasons.

"We've been looking for players of Brad's size and physicality in midfield areas," said Rovers boss Micky Mellon.

"He also knows what it takes to work your way out of this division."

Walker has also played at Hartlepool, whose academy he joined at the age of 13, and Crewe, where he had spells in central defence.

