Macauley Bonne scored three goals in 44 outings in all competitions for Championship outfit QPR

League One side Charlton Athletic have re-signed Macauley Bonne and brought in Coventry full-back Todd Kane on loan.

Zimbabwe striker Bonne was a free agent after his deal at Queens Park Rangers was terminated earlier this month.

The 27-year-old featured nine times for the R's this season, having spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Ipswich.

Former Chelsea trainee Kane, 29, joined the Sky Blues from QPR in 2021, and he and Bonne move to The Valley until the end of the season.

Bonne previously played for the Addicks between August 2019 and September 2020, scoring 11 goals in 40 appearances before his switch to QPR.

"This club changed my life. I came from playing non-league to the Championship," he told the Charlton website. external-link

"I am back here now to pick up from where I left off - scoring goals, making people and myself happy in football and that is very important."

Kane is also eager for game-time after making 10 appearances for Coventry this season.

"For me, it was most important to play games and come somewhere where I feel I was wanted and I can help the team," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to it and I can't wait to get started."

