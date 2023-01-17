Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Liverpool claimed their first win since the turn of the year as Harvey Elliott's stunning strike proved enough to beat Wolves in their FA Cup third-round replay.

Elliott's powerful long-range drive broke the deadlock with 13 minutes on the clock.

Fabio Carvalho had a goal ruled out before Ruben Neves sent a free-kick narrowly off target in the second half.

Liverpool will travel to Brighton in the fourth round on Sunday, 29 January.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, who made eight changes to the team beaten by the Seagulls in the Premier League on Saturday, will be thrilled with his side's gutsy response to that humbling defeat on the south coast.

Wolves' improvement under Julen Lopetegui has been clear to see but the home side failed to seriously threaten Caoimhin Kelleher's goal until the latter stages of the contest, when Neves, Raul Jimenez and Matheus Cunha all went close to an equaliser.

Reds deliver perfect response

There was a brief stoppage in play within the first minute due to a power cut inside the stadium, but Liverpool's visiting supporters did not have to wait much longer for teenager Elliott to light up Molineux with a goal of the highest quality.

The 19-year-old collected a pass from Thiago Alcantara, advanced unchallenged into the Wolves half and unleashed a ferocious 30-yard effort which sailed over the dive of goalkeeper Jose Sa and into the net.

The goal appeared to settle Liverpool, who continued to attack with pace and intensity while forcing the hosts into errors in possession.

Fabio Carvalho had the ball in the Wolves net again 10 minutes before half-time, but the former Fulham forward was in an offside position from Naby Keita's through-ball and the goal was disallowed.

Wolves' best opportunity of the first half fell to the lively Adama Traore, who raced on to Neves' pass but failed to hit the target from a tight angle.

Lopetegui introduced Matheus Nunes and Nelson Semedo at half-time in an effort to give his team fresh impetus, but the hosts continued to labour in the final third until Cunha and Daniel Podence entered the fray with 25 minutes remaining.

Raul Jimenez and Cunha both failed to hit the target from promising positions, before the latter sent a tame header into Kelleher's arms from deep inside the penalty area.

Fellow second-half substitute Curtis Jones missed an opportunity to double Liverpool's advantage when he dragged a shot just past the far post in the 90th minute, but the holders held on for a first clean sheet in eight games and a place in the fourth round.

