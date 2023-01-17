Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Liverpool 1.
Liverpool claimed their first win since the turn of the year as Harvey Elliott's stunning strike proved enough to beat Wolves in their FA Cup third-round replay.
Elliott's powerful long-range drive broke the deadlock with 13 minutes on the clock.
Fabio Carvalho had a goal ruled out before Ruben Neves sent a free-kick narrowly off target in the second half.
Liverpool will travel to Brighton in the fourth round on Sunday, 29 January.
Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, who made eight changes to the team beaten by the Seagulls in the Premier League on Saturday, will be thrilled with his side's gutsy response to that humbling defeat on the south coast.
Wolves' improvement under Julen Lopetegui has been clear to see but the home side failed to seriously threaten Caoimhin Kelleher's goal until the latter stages of the contest, when Neves, Raul Jimenez and Matheus Cunha all went close to an equaliser.
Reds deliver perfect response
There was a brief stoppage in play within the first minute due to a power cut inside the stadium, but Liverpool's visiting supporters did not have to wait much longer for teenager Elliott to light up Molineux with a goal of the highest quality.
The 19-year-old collected a pass from Thiago Alcantara, advanced unchallenged into the Wolves half and unleashed a ferocious 30-yard effort which sailed over the dive of goalkeeper Jose Sa and into the net.
The goal appeared to settle Liverpool, who continued to attack with pace and intensity while forcing the hosts into errors in possession.
Fabio Carvalho had the ball in the Wolves net again 10 minutes before half-time, but the former Fulham forward was in an offside position from Naby Keita's through-ball and the goal was disallowed.
Wolves' best opportunity of the first half fell to the lively Adama Traore, who raced on to Neves' pass but failed to hit the target from a tight angle.
Lopetegui introduced Matheus Nunes and Nelson Semedo at half-time in an effort to give his team fresh impetus, but the hosts continued to labour in the final third until Cunha and Daniel Podence entered the fray with 25 minutes remaining.
Raul Jimenez and Cunha both failed to hit the target from promising positions, before the latter sent a tame header into Kelleher's arms from deep inside the penalty area.
Fellow second-half substitute Curtis Jones missed an opportunity to double Liverpool's advantage when he dragged a shot just past the far post in the 90th minute, but the holders held on for a first clean sheet in eight games and a place in the fourth round.
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sá
- 81LembikisaSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 45'minutes
- 4Collins
- 24Gomes
- 19Castro OttoSubstituted forPodenceat 64'minutes
- 59HodgeSubstituted forNunesat 45'minutes
- 8Neves
- 37TraoréBooked at 43mins
- 28João MoutinhoSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 65'minutes
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 9JiménezSubstituted forDiego Costaat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Podence
- 11Hwang Hee-chan
- 12Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 13Sarkic
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 23Kilman
- 27Nunes
- 29Diego Costa
- 64Bueno
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 62Kelleher
- 7MilnerSubstituted forPhillipsat 66'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 5Konaté
- 2GomezBooked at 90mins
- 21Tsimikas
- 8Keïta
- 43BajceticSubstituted forFabinhoat 75'minutes
- 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 57minsSubstituted forDoakat 75'minutes
- 19Elliott
- 18GakpoSubstituted forSalahat 66'minutes
- 28CarvalhoSubstituted forJonesat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Alisson
- 3Fabinho
- 11Salah
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 17Jones
- 26Robertson
- 32Matip
- 47Phillips
- 50Doak
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 30,948
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Liverpool 1.
Post update
Hand ball by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Fabinho.
Booking
Joe Gomez (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.
Post update
Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matheus Nunes with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
Post update
Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
Post update
Attempt missed. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Diego Costa.
Post update
Foul by Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Diego Costa replaces Raúl Jiménez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.
Post update
Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool).
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Toti.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Ben Doak replaces Thiago.
