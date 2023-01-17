Close menu
The FA Cup - Third Round - Replay
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0LiverpoolLiverpool1

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Liverpool: Harvey Elliott fires visitors into FA Cup fourth round

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Liverpool claimed their first win since the turn of the year as Harvey Elliott's stunning strike proved enough to beat Wolves in their FA Cup third-round replay.

Elliott's powerful long-range drive broke the deadlock with 13 minutes on the clock.

Fabio Carvalho had a goal ruled out before Ruben Neves sent a free-kick narrowly off target in the second half.

Liverpool will travel to Brighton in the fourth round on Sunday, 29 January.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, who made eight changes to the team beaten by the Seagulls in the Premier League on Saturday, will be thrilled with his side's gutsy response to that humbling defeat on the south coast.

Wolves' improvement under Julen Lopetegui has been clear to see but the home side failed to seriously threaten Caoimhin Kelleher's goal until the latter stages of the contest, when Neves, Raul Jimenez and Matheus Cunha all went close to an equaliser.

Reds deliver perfect response

There was a brief stoppage in play within the first minute due to a power cut inside the stadium, but Liverpool's visiting supporters did not have to wait much longer for teenager Elliott to light up Molineux with a goal of the highest quality.

The 19-year-old collected a pass from Thiago Alcantara, advanced unchallenged into the Wolves half and unleashed a ferocious 30-yard effort which sailed over the dive of goalkeeper Jose Sa and into the net.

The goal appeared to settle Liverpool, who continued to attack with pace and intensity while forcing the hosts into errors in possession.

Fabio Carvalho had the ball in the Wolves net again 10 minutes before half-time, but the former Fulham forward was in an offside position from Naby Keita's through-ball and the goal was disallowed.

Wolves' best opportunity of the first half fell to the lively Adama Traore, who raced on to Neves' pass but failed to hit the target from a tight angle.

Lopetegui introduced Matheus Nunes and Nelson Semedo at half-time in an effort to give his team fresh impetus, but the hosts continued to labour in the final third until Cunha and Daniel Podence entered the fray with 25 minutes remaining.

Raul Jimenez and Cunha both failed to hit the target from promising positions, before the latter sent a tame header into Kelleher's arms from deep inside the penalty area.

Fellow second-half substitute Curtis Jones missed an opportunity to double Liverpool's advantage when he dragged a shot just past the far post in the 90th minute, but the holders held on for a first clean sheet in eight games and a place in the fourth round.

Player of the match

ElliottHarvey Elliott

with an average of 7.43

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    6.26

  2. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    5.99

  4. Squad number4Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    5.86

  5. Squad number59Player nameHodge
    Average rating

    5.78

  6. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    5.75

  7. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    5.74

  8. Squad number24Player nameToti
    Average rating

    5.67

  9. Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes
    Average rating

    5.66

  10. Squad number81Player nameLembikisa
    Average rating

    5.65

  11. Squad number12Player nameMatheus Cunha
    Average rating

    5.63

  12. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    5.60

  13. Squad number29Player nameDiego Costa
    Average rating

    5.56

  14. Squad number19Player nameJonny
    Average rating

    5.44

  15. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    5.43

  16. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    5.39

Liverpool

  1. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    7.43

  2. Squad number50Player nameDoak
    Average rating

    7.06

  3. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    6.73

  4. Squad number62Player nameKelleher
    Average rating

    6.69

  5. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    6.68

  6. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    6.60

  7. Squad number43Player nameBajcetic
    Average rating

    6.57

  8. Squad number2Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    6.39

  9. Squad number18Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    6.28

  10. Squad number47Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    6.26

  11. Squad number28Player nameFábio Carvalho
    Average rating

    6.21

  12. Squad number21Player nameTsimikas
    Average rating

    6.18

  13. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    6.11

  14. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    6.00

  15. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    5.97

  16. Squad number8Player nameKeïta
    Average rating

    5.58

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1
  • 81LembikisaSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 45'minutes
  • 4Collins
  • 24Gomes
  • 19Castro OttoSubstituted forPodenceat 64'minutes
  • 59HodgeSubstituted forNunesat 45'minutes
  • 8Neves
  • 37TraoréBooked at 43mins
  • 28João MoutinhoSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 65'minutes
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 9JiménezSubstituted forDiego Costaat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Podence
  • 11Hwang Hee-chan
  • 12Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 13Sarkic
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 23Kilman
  • 27Nunes
  • 29Diego Costa
  • 64Bueno

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 62Kelleher
  • 7MilnerSubstituted forPhillipsat 66'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 5Konaté
  • 2GomezBooked at 90mins
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 8Keïta
  • 43BajceticSubstituted forFabinhoat 75'minutes
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 57minsSubstituted forDoakat 75'minutes
  • 19Elliott
  • 18GakpoSubstituted forSalahat 66'minutes
  • 28CarvalhoSubstituted forJonesat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Alisson
  • 3Fabinho
  • 11Salah
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 17Jones
  • 26Robertson
  • 32Matip
  • 47Phillips
  • 50Doak
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
30,948

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Liverpool 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Liverpool 1.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Fabinho.

  6. Booking

    Joe Gomez (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matheus Nunes with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.

  10. Post update

    Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Diego Costa.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  14. Post update

    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Diego Costa replaces Raúl Jiménez.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Toti.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Ben Doak replaces Thiago.

Comments

Join the conversation

1729 comments

  • Comment posted by NH2, at 18:38 16 Jan

    So Klopp took an 8th placed LFC and took them to a PL and CL win. They also got 97 and 92 pts in seasons where they missed out on the PL by 1 pt to a MC squad that cost £300m more than LFC’s.

    He also got to two other CL finals, won a WCC and finally got within two games of a quadruple.

    Yet he gets so much abuse on here. If this is the end of an era, Klopp should be applauded for the above.

    • Reply posted by Eddy, at 18:40 16 Jan

      Eddy replied:
      Be a pretty dull HYS tho

  • Comment posted by iknowwhatilike, at 17:52 16 Jan

    Odd season - not only are Liverpool unrecognisable Chelsea and WHU look totally different this season and Man C aren't firing on all cylinders.

    • Reply posted by andyw, at 18:08 16 Jan

      andyw replied:
      Most teams are unrecognisable this season compared to last, including that lot currently at the top of the table. Looks like it could be another freak season like 2015/16.

  • Comment posted by grahame, at 18:01 16 Jan

    Perhaps Klopp has been guilty of being too loyal for too long. Fergie was ruthless in dismantling a team and rebuilding it when he thought it was necessary. That process didn’t do him much harm when you consider the number of trophies he won

    • Reply posted by pembo, at 19:25 16 Jan

      pembo replied:
      Definitely

  • Comment posted by Gary, at 17:27 16 Jan

    Neutral here. This was bound to happen at some point. Liverpool haven't brought in many players and years of Gegenpressing have worn down their thin squad. Midfield looks aging, defence looks weak, Salah looks uninterested. Rebuild needed!

    • Reply posted by Niram, at 18:43 16 Jan

      Niram replied:
      Fair point, although quality players are not that easy to find.
      Look at Chelsea, £250m spent in the summer to be mid table.

  • Comment posted by brad, at 17:43 16 Jan

    At the moment they do not have the midfield players with the speed and strength to go back to basics. This has been on the horizon for quite some time but never addressed. Liverpool's transfer policy has failed and no one else is to blame.

    • Reply posted by Woo87, at 18:02 16 Jan

      Woo87 replied:
      They have bought a lot of dross in midfield tbf some terrible signings gone under the radar at Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by NeutralRed, at 18:49 16 Jan

    Dose of reality for some of the haters.

    Klopp's LFC have kept pace with an outstanding City side over past 5 years losing out two seasons by 1 pt, with a points total far in excess of the majority of EPL title winners.

    Yes many say only 1 title, but I've enjoyed this LFC side and for me they've been the best ever LFC team, beating King Kenny's 87 team of Barnes et al.

    Proud of Klopp - thank you

    • Reply posted by Eddy, at 18:51 16 Jan

      Eddy replied:
      Interesting but not really the point when the HYS is about this seasons collapse in form

  • Comment posted by stormbringer, at 19:01 16 Jan

    There's a post lower down where a Liverpool fan complains about the amount of anti-Liverpool comments...

    Have you ever visited a Chelsea/United/City thread when they drop points... eh?...

    • Reply posted by NH2, at 19:07 16 Jan

      NH2 replied:
      Take it up with the posters giving out the abuse please…

  • Comment posted by runningraham, at 18:01 16 Jan

    What has happened to Fabinho this season - he does not seem like he is putting any effort into playing for the reds

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 18:51 16 Jan

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Looks like the entire midfield and parts of the defence have decided to have an 'effort free' season. While up front the forwards decided to join in by seeing which forward can play the most games yet, get the least goals this season.

  • Comment posted by GOAT, at 17:33 16 Jan

    Go back any further and they’ll end up like Tottenham 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Woo87, at 17:43 16 Jan

      Woo87 replied:
      Already below them!

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, at 17:32 16 Jan

    The problem with klopp is that he should have ripped the squad up and brought in new players. He has relied on henderson and milner and the rest for a fair bit. Klopp needs to spend alot on this team. Gapko was a weird signing. Was it what they really wanted?

    • Reply posted by Bilbo, at 17:38 16 Jan

      Bilbo replied:
      As a wolves fan I watched us play Liverpool in the cup game and felt bemused (although happy) that Liverpool aren’t going all out for someone like Neves from us as their midfield could get nowhere near him

  • Comment posted by wingwingwing, at 17:57 16 Jan

    Clearly before this season they were a one Mane team!

    • Reply posted by Bagaman, at 18:03 16 Jan

      Bagaman replied:
      To think that they sold Mane for the immature Nunez. Lol

  • Comment posted by TakeMeToYourLeader, at 17:29 16 Jan

    It seems that every time LFC have an extraordinary season it takes so much out of us we don’t recover in time for the next season

    • Reply posted by Woo87, at 17:38 16 Jan

      Woo87 replied:
      2 cups is enough to kill your players? Makes you wonder if Liverpools signings have been as good as people say.... Van Dijk won one title and is absolutely spent now... I mean it's ok but it aint great is it?

  • Comment posted by stormbringer, at 19:38 16 Jan

    There's a poll going on about a qatari state owned Liverpool take over...

    So far 80% of Liverpool fans are in favour??.... There is something that doesn't ring quite right with that.... Hypocrites?...

    We'll see...

    • Reply posted by Galloping Foxley, at 19:46 16 Jan

      Galloping Foxley replied:
      This can't be true.
      If it were, 100% of Liverpool fans would be in favour.

  • Comment posted by tikka, at 18:46 16 Jan

    Remember, Klopp is the man that has won everything there is to win. No other coach in the league has come close to achieving that. Keep the faith, good and bad seasons come and go.

    • Reply posted by alicante , today at 00:05

      alicante replied:
      Klopp is leaving next season at the end of his 2 year contract extension signed a year ago. What are you talking about keep the faith? What for, he's going!

  • Comment posted by Undo undo undo, at 18:49 16 Jan

    Why so many injuries, again?

    The forwards and midfielders are not pressing, especially high up. They're not even competitive. There is no cohesion either; they're playing individually, waiting for crosses to come in, and not tracking back. Liverpool aren't playing as a team - there doesn't seem to be any point to their play.

    But the failure to sign a midfielder for 4.5years is bonkers.

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, at 19:14 16 Jan

      Henry Hannon replied:
      They signed Thiago last season

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, at 18:32 16 Jan

    Midfield needed.

    Hendo. Too old
    Milner. Too old
    Thiago. Lacks bite - needs others to do that
    Elliott. Recovering
    Carvalho. Too inexperienced
    Fabhino. Having a bad spell.

    Payroll bill about to fall a lot - use it wisely

    • Reply posted by Eddy, at 18:39 16 Jan

      Eddy replied:
      Is that a Proclaimers song?

  • Comment posted by Mystic Wilf, at 19:32 16 Jan

    "Back to Basics"....!
    According to their followers on here, every player that's ever signed for that club is "World Class"; every season, the Ballon d'Or has an LFC player's name on it and Klopp is the best Manager on the planet.
    What's the problem?