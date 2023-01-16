Close menu
The FA Cup - Third Round - Replay
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers19:45LiverpoolLiverpool
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool need to go 'back to basics' to turn form around

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool, Brighton
Jurgen Klopp's side are ninth in the Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his struggling team need to go "back to basics" to improve their form.

The Reds were beaten 3-0 by Brighton on Saturday and are ninth in the Premier League - 10 points off a top-four spot.

They have conceded eight goals in their last three games, and lost three of their previous six matches.

"We have to be more compact," said Klopp before the FA Cup third-round replay at Wolves on Tuesday, which is live on BBC One from 19:30 GMT.

"The pitch looks too big when we are defending. You have to go back to basics and from there you can make steps.

"We have to do some things slightly different and some things the same. All the success in football starts with solid defending and that's what we have to do again."

'It is my responsibility that they perform'

Klopp called his side's performance at Brighton "bad, really bad" and says it is up to him to turn his side's fortunes around, while reiterating it is unlikely any more new signings will follow Dutch forward Cody Gakpo in January.

"We look outside as well. It's not that we're stubborn and think, 'We'll go with these boys until 2050'. That's not how we see it," he said.

"It is all about what you can do and what you want to do - but much more important what you can do.

"If solutions for us were out there, available and do-able of course we would bring in players to help but we have an existing squad as well and we are under-performing, I know that.

"But I can't sit here and blame the players every time. It is my responsibility that they perform.

"Yes we have limited options but we have players with a contract here, they are just not available. If they would be all-in it would be a different situation.

"Our squad is not too small. Do we have to strengthen? Oh yes. Is this the right moment to do it? I can't see it because of the situation we are in.

"The situation doesn't change, even though we lost another game since the last news conference."

Wolves took the FA Cup tie to a replay after a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield but the Midlands side were left angered when they had a potential winning goal ruled out for offside.

Wolves centre-back Toti thought he had scored to make it 3-2 but the linesman had deemed a player to have been offside earlier in the move - and the video assistant referee (VAR) had no camera angle available to provide any evidence to overturn the decision.

"Liverpool are one of the best teams in the world," said Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui.

"The quality of his [Klopp's] players, the coach, his history.

"I'm sure they're going to come here and look to do a big match. We have to be ready to overcome them.

"The FA Cup is going to be an important aim for them - us too - we have to fight to overcome one of the best teams in the world."

Comments

Join the conversation

138 comments

  • Comment posted by brad, today at 17:43

    At the moment they do not have the midfield players with the speed and strength to go back to basics. This has been on the horizon for quite some time but never addressed. Liverpool's transfer policy has failed and no one else is to blame.

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 18:02

      Woo87 replied:
      They have bought a lot of dross in midfield tbf some terrible signings gone under the radar at Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by GOAT, today at 17:33

    Go back any further and they’ll end up like Tottenham 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 17:43

      Woo87 replied:
      Already below them!

  • Comment posted by iknowwhatilike, today at 17:52

    Odd season - not only are Liverpool unrecognisable Chelsea and WHU look totally different this season and Man C aren't firing on all cylinders.

    • Reply posted by andyw, today at 18:08

      andyw replied:
      Most teams are unrecognisable this season compared to last, including that lot currently at the top of the table. Looks like it could be another freak season like 2015/16.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 17:32

    The problem with klopp is that he should have ripped the squad up and brought in new players. He has relied on henderson and milner and the rest for a fair bit. Klopp needs to spend alot on this team. Gapko was a weird signing. Was it what they really wanted?

    • Reply posted by Bilbo, today at 17:38

      Bilbo replied:
      As a wolves fan I watched us play Liverpool in the cup game and felt bemused (although happy) that Liverpool aren’t going all out for someone like Neves from us as their midfield could get nowhere near him

  • Comment posted by TakeMeToYourLeader, today at 17:29

    It seems that every time LFC have an extraordinary season it takes so much out of us we don’t recover in time for the next season

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 17:38

      Woo87 replied:
      2 cups is enough to kill your players? Makes you wonder if Liverpools signings have been as good as people say.... Van Dijk won one title and is absolutely spent now... I mean it's ok but it aint great is it?

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 17:25

    Go back to the tommy smith days...?

  • Comment posted by WannabePundit, today at 17:35

    Klopp needs to change formation as they no longer have the players available to press.

    Take Matip out for now and bring in Phillips - old fashioned but someone that can give his all despite his ability.
    Bring in Gakpo only when the team is doing well as he is looking lost.
    Ox and Keita are deadwood.

    3-4-3

    Alisson
    Gomez Phillips Konate
    TAA Henderson Thiago Robertson
    Salah Carvalho Jones

    • Reply posted by fair1, today at 17:54

      fair1 replied:
      Only 2 players are capable of scoring in that team. Salah & Alisson! Robbo & TAA will provide assists but LFC lack players capable of "looking" like scoring. Last goal from 30 yards by a midfielder in open play? about 4 years ago!

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 17:29

    I'm expecting a wolves win tbh. Can't see liverpool going full strength. Though the way their season is heading they might have to!

    • Reply posted by Tacush, today at 18:05

      Tacush replied:
      They wouldn't win full strength anyway.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 18:02

    Klopp refuses to change the high defensive line even though its blindingly obvious it needs to drop back. Stubborn or past it. Either way he costing the club

  • Comment posted by wingwingwing, today at 17:57

    Clearly before this season they were a one Mane team!

    • Reply posted by Bagaman, today at 18:03

      Bagaman replied:
      To think that they sold Mane for the immature Nunez. Lol

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 17:36

    Also c'mon the wolves you were unlucky last time.

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 17:32

    Liverpools football couldn't get any more basic!

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 18:05

      Woo87 replied:
      'Hoy it up to Nunez and watch him miss' genius football.

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 17:29

    So beat woles in the cup
    And overtake Brentford fulham and Brighton in the premier league that is tough especially with Leicester hot on your heels...

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 17:34

      Dad replied:
      Wolves*

      My fone needs changing

  • Comment posted by The Dude, today at 17:28

    I’m old enough to remember the ‘Back to Basics’ campaign in the 90s by the then Tory government. I hope this works better for Klopp.

    • Reply posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 17:38

      The-Artful-Dodga replied:
      I remember the politician that died of autoerotic asphyxiation around that time, thinking the Government have a weird concept of back to basics.

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 18:06

    Go back to the 2nd tier?

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 18:05

    Huge game at weekend v Chelsea in the battle for 9th

  • Comment posted by Strength in numbers, today at 18:04

    Basics for me would be playing for every trophy instead of putting a weak team out tomorrow. Let's face it, it's our last (realistic) chance of a trophy this season. The fans deserve that much. Also, if I can see the midfield is the problem why cant he?

  • Comment posted by Rich, today at 17:42

    Go back to playing the kids in the FA Cup seeing as you're not chasing anything, they look like they could do with a rest and not a mauling from a very angry Wolves looking to right a wrong!

  • Comment posted by giggy moon, today at 17:29

    Go and cherry pick a few from Everton, Jurgen. That should do the trick.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 17:28

    Bring back Roy Hodgson - he is the greatest

