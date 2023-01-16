Jurgen Klopp's side are ninth in the Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his struggling team need to go "back to basics" to improve their form.

The Reds were beaten 3-0 by Brighton on Saturday and are ninth in the Premier League - 10 points off a top-four spot.

They have conceded eight goals in their last three games, and lost three of their previous six matches.

"We have to be more compact," said Klopp before the FA Cup third-round replay at Wolves on Tuesday, which is live on BBC One from 19:30 GMT.

"The pitch looks too big when we are defending. You have to go back to basics and from there you can make steps.

"We have to do some things slightly different and some things the same. All the success in football starts with solid defending and that's what we have to do again."

'It is my responsibility that they perform'

Klopp called his side's performance at Brighton "bad, really bad" and says it is up to him to turn his side's fortunes around, while reiterating it is unlikely any more new signings will follow Dutch forward Cody Gakpo in January.

"We look outside as well. It's not that we're stubborn and think, 'We'll go with these boys until 2050'. That's not how we see it," he said.

"It is all about what you can do and what you want to do - but much more important what you can do.

"If solutions for us were out there, available and do-able of course we would bring in players to help but we have an existing squad as well and we are under-performing, I know that.

"But I can't sit here and blame the players every time. It is my responsibility that they perform.

"Yes we have limited options but we have players with a contract here, they are just not available. If they would be all-in it would be a different situation.

"Our squad is not too small. Do we have to strengthen? Oh yes. Is this the right moment to do it? I can't see it because of the situation we are in.

"The situation doesn't change, even though we lost another game since the last news conference."

Wolves took the FA Cup tie to a replay after a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield but the Midlands side were left angered when they had a potential winning goal ruled out for offside.

Wolves centre-back Toti thought he had scored to make it 3-2 but the linesman had deemed a player to have been offside earlier in the move - and the video assistant referee (VAR) had no camera angle available to provide any evidence to overturn the decision.

"Liverpool are one of the best teams in the world," said Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui.

"The quality of his [Klopp's] players, the coach, his history.

"I'm sure they're going to come here and look to do a big match. We have to be ready to overcome them.

"The FA Cup is going to be an important aim for them - us too - we have to fight to overcome one of the best teams in the world."