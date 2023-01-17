Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Elijah Adebayo's 98th-minute goal sealed a dramatic victory for Luton in their FA Cup third-round replay against Championship rivals Wigan.

The Hatters had been piling the pressure on their hosts when the striker turned and blasted the ball in.

Wigan, who are bottom of the league, struggled most of the game despite scoring the opening goal straight after half-time through Thelo Aasgaard.

Cauley Woodrow equalised and just as extra time beckoned Adebayo scored.

Luton progress to the fourth road where they will play League Two side Grimsby.

The visitors came into the game off the back of a defeat by West Brom in the Championship where they squandered a two goal lead to lose 3-2.

Any hangover from that disappointment appeared to be gone and Rob Edwards' side started confidently at the DW Stadium, dominating possession and pressuring Wigan off the ball.

Both Adebayo and defender Reece Burke had early chances with free headers inside the box but neither could seriously test goalkeeper Ben Amos.

With snow starting to fall during the match, James Bree attempted to place a free-kick from 25-yards-out into the top corner for the Hatters, but sent the ball over the bar.

Aasgaard had the only real scoring opportunity for the home side in the first half when a poorly cleared ball landed at his feet on the edge of the penalty area but he rushed his strike and dragged it wide.

The Latics would end the half strongly creating more opportunities but the game remained goalless at the break.

Less than a minute after the restart, Norway Under-20 international Aasgaard smashed a volley from outside the box into the roof of the net to break the deadlock and put Wigan in front.

Luton's response was almost immediate and five minutes later Woodrow found the equaliser.

After picking up his own rebound, Woodrow poked the ball across the line before a scrambling Amos was able to recover from his first save.

As the clock wound down it was Luton who went searching for a second and created the better chances.

Adebayo had a header saved from close range and Harry Cornick had a shot cleared off the line.

Wigan's defence was buckling under sustained pressure and it would finally come unstuck deep into injury time when Adebayo collected the ball inside the penalty area with his back to goal, swivelled and sent Luton into round four.

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards told BBC Three Counties Radio:"I'm really pleased. It was a game I thought we had lots of control in. We were expecting that. I thought we started really well. We had one or two chances but struggled to create much."But then at the start of the second half they scored a great goal but it was poor from our point of view."We showed a lot of character to keep pushing and find the winner and I'm delighted. We want to stay humble, we're back on Saturday."

Wigan manager Kolo Toure told BBC Radio Manchester:

"Gutted for the boys who gave everything and worked hard from the first minute until the end.

"Just a lack of concentration cost us - we need to correct those moments in the game.

"I felt like we looked really strong and the game could have gone either way."